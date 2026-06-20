Woman Sentenced to 21 Months for Scamming Disaster and COVID-19 Fraud Relief

A Texas woman was sentenced earlier this week to 21 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $28,000 in federal disaster relief money by falsely claiming that she was a Pasadena resident living in a property damaged by the Eaton Fire and for fraudulently obtaining more than $54,000 in jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Joyce Turner, 56, of Rosharon, Texas, was sentenced by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who also ordered her to pay $82,555 in restitution.

Turner pleaded guilty in September 2025 to one count of fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits and one count of mail fraud.

On January 7, 2025, the Eaton Fire ignited and burned through a residential area in Los Angeles County, killing 18 people and destroying more than 10,000 structures. A presidential disaster declaration was issued on January 8, making emergency federal financial assistance and benefits available to individuals and families affected by the Eaton Fire and to other wildfire victims in the Los Angeles area.

Victims who suffered losses because of the Eaton Fire, including renters who lost personal property and/or the use of their rental residences, could qualify for benefits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The benefits included money for home repair, personal property damage, transportation, medical expenses, and housing assistance.

On January 10, 2025, Turner submitted a fraudulent disaster benefits application to FEMA, falsely claiming she lived in Pasadena in a rental property that had been damaged by the Eaton Fire. In fact, Turner did not live in California and did not qualify for the benefits.

FEMA, relying on Turner’s false and fraudulent claim, sent her $28,195 in wildfire disaster relief money.

Turner further admitted in her plea agreement that in August 2020 she submitted a fraudulent claim for California unemployment insurance falsely claiming she had been working in California and lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was entitled to unemployment insurance benefits.

Following this false and fraudulent claim, California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) provided Turner with $54,360 in jobless benefits to which she was not entitled – providing these benefits through a debit card mailed to Turner at an address in Los Angeles.

The United States Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Kerry L. Quinn of the Major Frauds Section prosecuted this case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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