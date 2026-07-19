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Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $17K in SNAP Benefits

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 19, 2026 12:01 PM
Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $17K in SNAP Benefits
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a program meant to help feed the poor. 

Court documents say that Aljordan Cannon, 28, pleaded guilty on July 15 in federal court to stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits intended for low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford nutritious food.

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Cannon unlawfully acquired and used $16,968.72 in SNAP benefits from August 12, 2023, to November 19, 2023. Cannon obtained the benefits from his girlfriend, Jarane Bines, who was at the relevant time a Customer Service Representative for Conduent. 

Conduent plays a key role in EBT processing by partnering directly with state governments to manage the distribution of benefits such as SNAP. Bines used her position with Conduent to access and obtain SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits belonging to recipients throughout the United States without authorization. 

SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, is a federally funded, national benefit program to help qualifying low- and middle-income families buy food, thus reducing hunger. TANF benefits are intended for low-income families with children under the age of 18.

Cannon pleaded guilty to Food Stamp Fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 22, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

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Bines pleaded guilty to Food Stamp Fraud on January 23, 2026, and was sentenced on April 30, 2026, to four years of probation with 120 days of home detention with electronic monitoring. Bines was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $39,208.53. 

The SNAP program helps feed about 41 million people nationwide, but criminals commit identity theft, use card skimmers, or find dishonest retailers and steal from the program, according to U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Secretary Brooke Rollins. 


United States Attorney Baxter Kruger of the Southern District of Mississippi and United States Department of Agriculture Inspector General John Walk made the announcement.

The United States Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

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Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie is prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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