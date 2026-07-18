Rhode Island's Most Wanted Fugitive Caught After 20-Year Manhunt

Law enforcement has captured a man who spent more than two decades evading justice thanks to a coordinated multi-state law enforcement operation led by the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force and the FBI.

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Ronald L. Fischer, one of Rhode Island's Most Wanted fugitives, was apprehended following an intensive investigation conducted by the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force with the help of numerous law enforcement partners.

Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers assigned to the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, working alongside FBI Special Agents, FBI intelligence analysts, and Rhode Island State Police, pursued newly developed investigative leads regarding Fischer's whereabouts. Information received by the Task Force was rapidly analyzed, corroborated, and determined to be credible and actionable, ultimately leading investigators to New York.

🚨#BREAKING: After more than 20 years on the run, one of Rhode Island's most wanted fugitives, Ronald L. Fischer, is now in custody following a multi-state law enforcement operation by the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force & #FBI Boston. Fischer, using the alias Richard… pic.twitter.com/aUmi5q06Gq — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) July 16, 2026

Once the intelligence was confirmed, members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force immediately deployed to New York and coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of New York, and the United States Coast Guard to locate and apprehend Fischer.

Investigators determined Fischer was operating a 56-foot sailing vessel, The Silver Lining, which was registered under the name Richard Graydon, an alias used by Fischer. Working from a U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat, Deputy U.S. Marshals and U.S. Coast Guard personnel located and intercepted the vessel approximately one hour offshore. Fischer was taken into custody without incident.

Fischer was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant. Fischer had been a fugitive since fleeing Rhode Island during his criminal trial in 2005. He was subsequently convicted in absentia of first-degree sexual assault after failing to appear for trial and remained wanted for failure to appear, first-degree sexual assault, and flight to avoid prosecution.

Following his arrest, Fischer was transported aboard the U.S. Coast Guard vessel to Coast Guard Station Staten Island, New York, where custody was transferred to Deputy U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement officials.

"This arrest demonstrates that time does not erase accountability," said Wing Chau, U.S. Marshal for the District of Rhode Island. "For more than twenty years, Ronald Fischer believed he had successfully escaped justice. The men and women of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, together with our partners, remained committed to ensuring that day would eventually come. Thanks to outstanding investigative work, exceptional intelligence analysis, and seamless coordination between agencies, Fischer is finally in custody. We hope today's arrest brings a measure of justice and long-awaited closure to the victim and everyone impacted by these crimes."

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The successful apprehension of Ronald Fischer was the result of exceptional collaboration between the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of New York, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rhode Island State Police, Portsmouth Police Department and the United States Coast Guard. This investigation exemplifies the power of intelligence-driven fugitive investigations and the effectiveness of coordinated federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships.

The investigation was significantly enhanced by the outstanding work of FBI intelligence analysts, whose ability to rapidly collect, analyze, and develop actionable intelligence proved instrumental in identifying Fischer's location. Their analytical efforts, combined with the investigative experience and operational capabilities of Deputy U.S. Marshals, FBI Special Agents, Coast Guard personnel, and Task Force Officers, directly contributed to the successful conclusion of this operation.

The Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force is a multi-agency partnership dedicated to locating and apprehending the most dangerous violent fugitives in Rhode Island and throughout the United States. The Task Force is comprised of personnel from the United States Marshals Service, Rhode Island State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Providence Police Department, Pawtucket Police Department, Warwick Police Department, Cranston Police Department, Middletown Police Department, and Portsmouth Police Department.

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