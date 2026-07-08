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Tipsheet

Massachusetts Man Indicted for Impersonating Army Veteran for Over 30 Years

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 08, 2026 8:00 PM
Massachusetts Man Indicted for Impersonating Army Veteran for Over 30 Years
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with his alleged false impersonation of a United States Army veteran for over 30 years to obtain medical care at Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers and other benefits.

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James D. Sommers, whose age is unknown, was indicted on one count each of health care fraud, false statements and aggravated identity theft.

Sommers was previously charged by criminal complaint and arrested in March 2026 at Soldier On, a facility that provides transitional housing to United States military veterans in Pittsfield, Mass., where he was staying under the guise of the victim’s identity. He remains detained in federal custody.

According to the charging documents, beginning as early as 1994, Sommers has falsely impersonated a United States Army veteran who served honorably from 1979 to 1982. It is alleged that Sommers used the victim’s stolen identity to obtain thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits and nearly $30,000 in medical care and medications from VA medical centers. Most recently, Sommers falsely impersonated the victim on Feb. 20, 2026, to obtain medical care at the VA Medical Center in Northampton, Mass.

It is further alleged that Sommers has numerous prior convictions in New York State in 1994, 1997, 2001 and 2011, all under the victim’s name, for offenses including: criminal possession of stolen property; intent to obtain transportation without paying; sale of a controlled substance; possession of a forged instrument; attempted grand larceny; grand larceny; and forgery.

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Related:

CRIME DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MASSACHUSETTS VETERANS

The charge of health care fraud provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. 

The charge of false statements provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. 

The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Christopher Algieri, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, Northeast Field Office, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven H. Breslow of the Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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