Rhode Island Man Charged With Using Identities of 18 People — Some Deceased — to Steal $69k SNAP Benefits

A federal grand jury in Rhode Island has returned a four-count indictment charging Felipe Almonte Polanco, 57, of Providence, with wire fraud, theft of public money, false representation of a Social Security number, and aggravated identity theft related to an alleged scheme to fraudulently obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits using the identities of deceased and other individuals.

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According to information presented to the court, investigators with the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the Rhode Island Office of Internal Audit and Program Integrity began investigating fraudulent applications submitted in the identity of a deceased individual.

The investigation determined that Polanco submitted fraudulent SNAP applications in the names of multiple victims, including a deceased individual, and used the benefits cards to conduct transactions at stores in Rhode Island. The program is meant to help feed low-income families.

Almonte Polanco was previously convicted in the Western District of New York of making false statements in connection with a passport application and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges that between October 2021 and April 2026, Polanco made balance inquiries on Rhode Island EBT cards associated with the stolen identities of at least 18 individuals and personally used cards issued in the names of at least nine victims.

A federal grand jury in Rhode Island has returned a four-count indictment charging Felipe Almonte Polanco, 57, of Providence, with wire fraud, theft of public money, false representation of a Social Security number, and aggravated identity theft related to an alleged scheme to… — US Attorney RI (@USAO_RI) May 7, 2026

During the execution of a search warrant at Polanco’s residence, investigators recovered multiple EBT cards and materials used to create identification cards. The scheme resulted in Polanco receiving approximately $69,000 in fraudulent SNAP benefits.

A federal indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The SNAP program feeds about 41 million people. The federal government funds some of the program, but states administer it, which can create a conflict of interest about program eligibility. However, new rules push more costs onto states that have high error rates.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is reforming the SNAP program that she says is stuffed with fraud.

Under @POTUS's leadership, we are restoring integrity to SNAP and making sure taxpayer dollars are serving the people who truly need them. 🇺🇸



We’ve already moved 4.3 million people off SNAP as more Americans return to work, cracked down on fraud with nearly 1,000 arrests, and… pic.twitter.com/jPKmygoYwz — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) May 8, 2026

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The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Peter I. Roklan and Special Assistant United States Attorney John M. Moreira.

The matter was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Rhode Island Office of Internal Audit and Program Integrity, and the Rhode Island Department of Human Services.

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