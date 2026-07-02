Louisiana AG Murrill Busts 21 in Medicaid Fraud Sweep

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced the arrest of 21 individuals on charges of Medicaid fraud or cruelty to those in need of care.

The 21 people accused of Medicaid fraud are listed in the document below.

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DOJSummariesofLAMFCUStrikeForcePDF by scott.mcclallen





The operation was conducted by General Murrill's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), which she also announced has been elevated to a standalone division within the Louisiana Department of Justice. The change strengthens the state's efforts to investigate, prosecute, and recover taxpayer dollars lost to fraud, waste, and abuse.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes Medicaid provider fraud, as well as abuse and neglect involving vulnerable individuals in healthcare facilities. The Unit receives cases from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Louisiana Department of Health, and other sources.

Since taking office, General Murrill has indicted, arrested, or charged 95 individuals for programmatic offenses, including Medicaid fraud and abuse and neglect in residential facilities.

“I will not stop until the people’s money is returned and those who break the law face Louisiana justice. The men and women of Louisiana get up and go to work every single day to provide for their families. Their tax dollars are intended for those in need. Nothing is more offensive than those who manipulate the system for their own benefit,” said Attorney General Murrill.

She has also secured 105 convictions and over $73 million in ordered restitution. While not part of MFCU, the Attorney General has also secured the arrest of 37 recipients for fraudulently receiving Medicaid benefits. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation investigates Medicaid recipient fraud for the LADOJ.

"The Louisiana Department of Health remains dedicated to reducing fraud, waste, and abuse. Just this year, LDH’s Program Integrity Unit has reviewed over 4,200 complaints of provider and beneficiary fraud, and through its reviews identified or recovered over $9 million in overpayments and penalties. We removed over 100 providers from the Medicaid program based on wrongful conduct and referred almost 375 cases to the Attorney General’s MFCU and Bureau of Investigation for full investigation and prosecution of providers and beneficiaries. We stand with the Attorney General’s vigilance against wrongful actors, and LDH remains committed to stop money from going out the door, leaving more resources for those that truly need them,” said Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein.

Matt Stafford, who currently leads the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, has been promoted to director of the new division, which underscores General Murrill's commitment to strengthening Louisiana's fight against Medicaid fraud and protecting taxpayers.

The arrests and the creation of the new division also reflect the growing national crackdown on Medicaid fraud by the Trump administration and Attorneys General across the country. To support these efforts, Vice President J.D. Vance and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz recently announced a “full-scale war on fraud” with the creation of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. Louisiana remains a proud partner in these efforts and will continue aggressively pursuing those who steal taxpayer dollars and exploit programs intended to serve those most in need of assistance.

You can report Medicaid Fraud here:LADOJ Website - https://aglizmurrill.com/Medicaid/Fraud/ComplaintLDH Website - https://ldh.la.gov/medicaid/reporting-fraud

The Louisiana MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $10,000,340 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 25/26. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,333,443 for FY 25/26, is funded by Louisiana.