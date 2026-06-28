House Set to Pass SAVE America Act for Fourth Time, Johnson Says

The U.S. House will pass the Save America Act for a fourth time, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4) told Fox News on Sunday.

.@SpeakerJohnson on the Save America Act:



"I told the President, I don't have any tattoos, but if I did, it'd say 'SAVE AMERICA' on my shoulder 😂



Okay, we passed it three times in the house already. We're going to pass it AGAIN." pic.twitter.com/s5pBeqEIGF — Edgar A Barrios (@Edgar_A_Barrios) June 28, 2026

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The bill package aims to ensure that only citizens vote in federal elections by showing proof of citizenship when registering to vote and by showing a valid ID before voting.

Johnson told Fox News that Republicans will try to place the package in a reconciliation bill to avoid the required 60 votes in the Senate.

"I told the President, I don't have any tattoos, but if I did, it'd say 'SAVE AMERICA' on my shoulder. Okay, we passed it three times in the House already. We're going to pass it AGAIN."

Johnson said that these are “90-10” public issues.

If the House passes the bill, it will be sent to the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) hasn’t been able to get enough votes to pass.

Earlier in June, four Senate Republicans – Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Susan Collins (R-ME) – joined Democrats to vote against the bill.

🚨 JUST IN: Scott Presler reveals that if the U.S. Senate doesn’t pass the SAVE America Act by August 8th, IT CAN’T TAKE EFFECT FOR THE MIDTERMS



“The Senate returns from vacation on July 13th. The Senate goes on vacation — again — beginning August 8th.”



“You should be calling &… pic.twitter.com/LJVkhYsJAk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2026





Speaker Johnson says the House will pass the SAVE America Act for the 4th time. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 28, 2026

Great to join @MariaBartiromo ahead of America’s 250th Birthday to discuss the source of our nation’s greatness, and what we’re doing to pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT (for the 4th time!), and our other big priorities. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/477jF2q0xd — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) June 28, 2026





A vast majority of people want photo ID requirements to vote. Indiana did it first and we’ve proven it works. A vast majority of people also want proof of citizenship to vote. None of this should be complicated. It’s all commonsense. Congress must pass the Save America Act! https://t.co/qK25Uf42Bd — AG Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) June 28, 2026

The SAVE America Act is simple: American elections should be decided by American citizens.



It’s time for the Senate to bring it to the floor for debate and have Democrats explain why they oppose voter ID and proof of citizenship. pic.twitter.com/EM6WcJ8hB8 — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) June 28, 2026

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