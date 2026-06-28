VIP
MS NOW Shows It Is on Shaky Ground; Lawrence O'Donnell Has Some Odd Baby Hitler Thoughts
MS NOW Shows It Is on Shaky Ground; Lawrence O'Donnell Has Some Odd...
VIP
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work
A Forensic Expert in Colorado Just Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data in Dozens of Criminal Cases
A Forensic Expert in Colorado Just Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data in Dozens...
VIP
The Best Planes Ever
The Best Planes Ever
After Dobbs, Will We Get Life Right on America’s 250th?
After Dobbs, Will We Get Life Right on America’s 250th?
The Meaning of America
The Meaning of America
Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge
Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge
John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever
John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social...
VIP
The WNBA's Coordinated Campaign Against Caitlin Clark Is Obvious
The WNBA's Coordinated Campaign Against Caitlin Clark Is Obvious
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA?
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA?
U.S. and Iran Exchange New Set of Strikes Just Two Weeks After Peace Deal
U.S. and Iran Exchange New Set of Strikes Just Two Weeks After Peace...
Passing Faith onto the Next Generation
Passing Faith onto the Next Generation
Endowed by Our Creator: How Science Points to the Truths of the Declaration of Independence
Endowed by Our Creator: How Science Points to the Truths of the Declaration...
Tipsheet

House Set to Pass SAVE America Act for Fourth Time, Johnson Says

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 28, 2026 4:00 PM
House Set to Pass SAVE America Act for Fourth Time, Johnson Says
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The U.S. House will pass the Save America Act for a fourth time, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4) told Fox News on Sunday. 

Advertisement

The bill package aims to ensure that only citizens vote in federal elections by showing proof of citizenship when registering to vote and by showing a valid ID before voting. 

Johnson told Fox News that Republicans will try to place the package in a reconciliation bill to avoid the required 60 votes in the Senate. 

"I told the President, I don't have any tattoos, but if I did, it'd say 'SAVE AMERICA' on my shoulder. Okay, we passed it three times in the House already. We're going to pass it AGAIN."

Johnson said that these are “90-10” public issues. 

If the House passes the bill, it will be sent to the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) hasn’t been able to get enough votes to pass. 

Earlier in June, four Senate Republicans – Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Susan Collins (R-ME) – joined Democrats to vote against the bill. 

Recommended

Let New York Suffer Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MIKE JOHNSON SENATE VOTER ID



Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let New York Suffer Derek Hunter
Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge Joseph Chalfant
John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever Joseph Chalfant
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work Amy Curtis
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA? Joseph Chalfant
The WNBA's Coordinated Campaign Against Caitlin Clark Is Obvious Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Let New York Suffer Derek Hunter
Advertisement