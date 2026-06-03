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Tipsheet

'Reconciliation 3.0' Is Almost Here – And It Might Include the SAVE America Act

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 03, 2026 6:15 PM
'Reconciliation 3.0' Is Almost Here – And It Might Include the SAVE America Act
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The next reconciliation bill will have a focus on mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, Speaker Mike Johnson proclaimed on Wednesday.

Johnson also previously said the House could potentially add on the SAVE America Act, which already passed the House but struggles to make it out of the Senate due to the 60-vote threshold, he told Fox News on Saturday.

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“Republicans are really proud of our work to address fraud, waste, and abuse in government, as you know, and we continue to go forward that we're going to have a third reconciliation bill that comes up in the coming weeks, and you'll see further attention to it paid there,” the speaker said at a news conference on Wednesday. 

“It was noted that the White House has dialed in on this 100%. The president has appointed someone as high as the vice president. So Vice President [JD] Vance is working on this as well,” he said, noting Vance’s anti-fraud task force. 

Reconciliation is a specific type of budget bill that only needs 51 votes to pass the Senate, as opposed to the usual 60 votes. However, the provisions included in the bill must meet certain parameters in order to be included.

The bill would be informally known as “Reconciliation 3.0.” Reconciliation 2.0 is the ongoing effort to fund ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the first reconciliation bill of this congressional session was the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed by President Donald Trump last July.

Some lawmakers are already pitching what they would like to see in the next reconciliation bill.

Townhall exclusively reported on Tuesday that Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) want to see increased grant funding to encourage states to hand over voter rolls for Homeland Security to review. 

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“I will not rest until we pass election integrity measures in any way possible, which is why I am introducing the Election Security Partnership Act to ensure every state is using the SAVE program and following Tennessee’s lead to restore faith in America’s elections,” Blackburn told Townhall in a statement Tuesday.

Other ideas include Rep. Eric Burlison's (R-MO) proposal on Health Savings Accounts.

“Rising healthcare costs remain a top issue for Americans, and Republicans can't afford to ignore it,” Burlison posted to X. “Reconciliation 3.0 is the perfect opportunity to expand HSAs, giving Americans more control over their healthcare dollars.”

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