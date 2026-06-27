Criminals Steal Over $850,000 From Federal Summer Food Program in Massachusetts

When Massachusetts administered the federal SUN Bucks program on June 1 to give eligible families $120 per kid for the summer, criminals stole about $855,000 in over 10,000 fraudulent transactions.

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Every year, states administer the SUN Bucks program that provides eligible families with $120 per child for the summer, loaded onto an electronic benefit transfer card.

The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance said that it found a large-scale skimming fraud scheme in the federal SUN Bucks program. Criminals install fake point-of-sale machines in high-traffic places such as grocery stores, gas stations, and liquor stores. Those criminals clone EBT cards and then deplete the card balance before the person can spend it.

DTA reported it to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“We know that families struggle during the summer when they lose access to the school breakfast and lunch that their kids depend on. The SUN Bucks program is a crucial lifeline for those families to make sure that no child goes hungry just because school is closed,” said DTA Commissioner Michael Cole. “I’m proud that DTA’s strong fraud detection system worked as intended, discovered this fraud and put a stop to it before it could get worse. There must be a full investigation into this, and anyone found responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. In Massachusetts, we have always worked hard to prevent fraud and theft and make sure that our most vulnerable families receive the benefits they deserve from this federal program. We need the federal government to be a partner in that work as well.”

SUN Bucks is a federally authorized program that provides grocery-buying benefits to low-income families with school-aged children during the summer months.

Children are eligible if they were enrolled in a National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or School Breakfast Program (SBP) school during the 2025-2026 school year and received SNAP, DTA cash benefits, certain MassHealth coverage, SSI with a relative caregiver, or were in foster care. Benefits are issued on a separate SUN Bucks EBT card and cannot be loaded onto an existing SNAP EBT card. Families are reminded to regularly change their PINs and lock and unlock their cards to protect their benefits from unauthorized use.

Massachusetts is one of many states that plans to implement chip-and-tap-enabled EBT cards, which will enhance security measures to better prevent theft across the system, including for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

DTA has previously taken significant action to detect and prevent benefit theft and safeguard client benefits, including:

Implementing card lock/unlock technology using the DTA Connect mobile application and the Cardholder Customer Service Line.

Providing an EBT card safety flyer with every EBT card issued that contains information on how to lock/unlock cards, as well as how to change the PIN frequently.

Educating clients on card safety and encouraging regular changing of their EBT card PIN to enhance security, and forcing re-pinning when there is a known high-risk for stolen PINs.

Producing educational materials on protecting your EBT card and identifying scams (informational videos, flyers, and more) in multiple languages, available on mass.gov/ProtectYourEBT

Engaging retailers and retail associations through outreach and education on benefit theft schemes and patterns, and partnering with law enforcement on information sharing.

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Fraud prevention is a critical responsibility for all DTA staff. DTA uses eligibility interviews and verification to ensure accurate initial determinations. DTA constantly leverages advanced data analytics and tools to detect and resolve potential program integrity risks. When issues are identified, DTA conducts non-criminal fraud investigations, disqualifies individuals for program violations, refers cases for prosecution, calculates overpayments and establishes claims for repayment.

Large-scale skimming schemes underscore the importance of swift federal action to secure systems nationwide for administering critical food assistance. Recent communications from USDA to states underscore the vulnerabilities of federal systems.

Anyone is able to report fraud to DTA online using this form, by emailing DTA.ReportFraud@MassMail.State.MA.US, or by phone using DTA’s Fraud Hotline at 800-372-8399.

Residents who have been targeted by skimming can find out how to report theft to DTA here. Families needing assistance with food resources should call the Project Bread Food Source Hotline at 1-800-645-8333.

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