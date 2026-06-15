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Tipsheet

Why Karen Bass' Brother Is Suing Her

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Why Karen Bass' Brother Is Suing Her
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The controversy surrounding Mayor Karen Bass continues. The Los Angeles mayor, who has faced ongoing drama and controversy after the devastating Palisades fire, is now dealing with family issues of sorts: her brother is joining a lawsuit that blames city officials for the chaos surrounding that 2025 blaze (via The Hill).

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The brother of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) has joined a lawsuit blaming the city and others for the devastation caused by the deadly 2025 Palisades fire, according to multiple reports.

Kenneth Bass and his wife, Cindy, sued the city last month in L.A. Superior Court, claiming in a complaint reviewed by L.A. Material that they suffered injuries from smoke inhalation as well as distress and anguish as a result of the destruction of their Malibu home last January.

The digital news outlet reported that the couple’s claim is one of thousands lodged by home and business owners in connection with the fire that originated near Skull Rock Trail in Temescal Canyon and rapidly spread toward the coastal communities of Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

The fire ultimately burned 23,448 acres, resulting in 12 deaths — including five in L.A. — and the loss of more than 6,800 structures, according to an after-action review report compiled by the L.A. City Fire Department.

A master lawsuit brought last year alleged the devastating impacts were caused by “a series of cascading failures” by several state and local entities, including the city of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the state of California and the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LAWSUIT LOS ANGELES

While that issue persists, the ongoing controversy over the city’s mayoral elections remains a point of contention. Republican Spencer Pratt was pushed out of the second round after a flood of mail-in ballots, especially since Nithya Raman, who did advance, cried and almost conceded on election night. 

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