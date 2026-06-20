Justice Department Backs Catholic Nuns Against New York's Gender Ideology Law

New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested?
New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He...
Federal Appeals Court Struck Down This Ugly Anti-Gun Provision in Florida
Federal Appeals Court Struck Down This Ugly Anti-Gun Provision in Florida
Oh, Things Got Testy on 'The View'...and It Was Because of JD Vance?
Oh, Things Got Testy on 'The View'...and It Was Because of JD Vance?
Trump Just Slapped Down This Iranian Scheme for Strait of Hormuz
Trump Just Slapped Down This Iranian Scheme for Strait of Hormuz
Biden Just Got More Time to Conceal Tapes of Interview With Ghostwriter
Biden Just Got More Time to Conceal Tapes of Interview With Ghostwriter
VIP
The Vibe Shift at the World Cup Has Been Insane
The Vibe Shift at the World Cup Has Been Insane
VIP
The Left's Response to American Success: Tax It Out of Existence
The Left's Response to American Success: Tax It Out of Existence
A Civil War Is Brewing Amongst Texas Democrats Over James Talarico's Candidacy
A Civil War Is Brewing Amongst Texas Democrats Over James Talarico's Candidacy
You Won't Believe How These Illegal Aliens Stocked a Restaurant
You Won't Believe How These Illegal Aliens Stocked a Restaurant
Why Are the Iranians Lying About Closing the Strait of Hormuz?
Why Are the Iranians Lying About Closing the Strait of Hormuz?
Vandals Are Already Attacking the Newly Renovated Reflecting Pool
Vandals Are Already Attacking the Newly Renovated Reflecting Pool
The United States Has Been Declared Winners of World Cup Group D. Here's What That'll Mean.
The United States Has Been Declared Winners of World Cup Group D. Here's...
White House UFC 250 Terror Plot Mastermind Was a DACA Recipient
White House UFC 250 Terror Plot Mastermind Was a DACA Recipient
A Moral Reckoning on Physician-Assisted Suicide and Maryland's Black Political Class
A Moral Reckoning on Physician-Assisted Suicide and Maryland's Black Political Class
Tipsheet

Justice Department Backs Catholic Nuns Against New York's Gender Ideology Law

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 20, 2026 6:00 PM
Justice Department Backs Catholic Nuns Against New York's Gender Ideology Law
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Justice Department has notified the U.S. District Court that it intends to intervene in a lawsuit filed by an order of Catholic nuns — the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne — against the State of New York.

Advertisement

The lawsuit challenges a state law that requires housing biological men with women in the Sisters’ residential hospice care program. 

The United States supports the Sisters of Hawthorne’s argument that the New York law violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection of religious groups.

“States should take notice that they cannot require Americans to abandon their religious beliefs in the name of woke gender ideology,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “For more than a century, the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne have provided free palliative care to indigent cancer patients in their last days. New York’s law would force these religious women to choose between their faith and their license if they wish to continue serving the dying.”

The United States’ Complaint-in-Intervention alleges that New York Public Health Law § 2803-c-2 violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause by requiring religious facilities to meet requirements that violate religious beliefs, while excusing non-religious facilities from those same requirements. 

New York’s law requires long-term care facilities to assign rooms to transgender residents based on “gender identity” rather than biological sex, and facility staff to use names and pronouns reflecting gender identity rather than biological sex. 

Recommended

Trump Just Slapped Down This Iranian Scheme for Strait of Hormuz Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ NEW YORK TRANSGENDER

New York’s law permits facilities to refuse opposite-sex room assignments based on secular clinical judgments — that the assignment would cause psychological harm to a roommate — but offers no equivalent accommodation based on a religious judgment that the assignment would cause spiritual harm. 

The Acting Attorney General certified this case pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 2000h-2, which authorizes the United States to intervene in equal protection cases of general public importance.

The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne operate Rosary Hill Home, a skilled nursing facility that provides free palliative care to indigent cancer patients in their last days, and welcomes every patient. 

Catholic teaching holds that biological sex is God-given and cannot be morally changed, and that identifying a person as another sex is religiously prohibited lying. Consistent with that teaching, Rosary Hill houses patients in single-sex rooms based on patients’ biological sex, refers to patients by pronouns reflecting their biological sex, and performs “very personal acts of care such as painting women’s fingernails, combing their hair, changing them into fresh nightgowns, and arranging flowers in their rooms.” 

Advertisement

The Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section is handling this matter. The Section enforces federal civil rights laws that protect disabled individuals, including those who receive palliative care in long-term care facilities. For more information about the Civil Rights Division and its work, please visit www.justice.gov/crt.

Members of the public who believe they have experienced religious discrimination may file a complaint at civilrights.justice.gov.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Slapped Down This Iranian Scheme for Strait of Hormuz Jeff Charles
New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested? Matt Vespa
A Civil War Is Brewing Amongst Texas Democrats Over James Talarico's Candidacy Joseph Chalfant
You Won't Believe How These Illegal Aliens Stocked a Restaurant Scott McClallen
The Vibe Shift at the World Cup Has Been Insane Joseph Chalfant
The Mind and Brilliance of Alexis de Tocqueville, Part One Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Slapped Down This Iranian Scheme for Strait of Hormuz Jeff Charles
Advertisement