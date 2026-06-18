Shots Fired in Times Square During Knicks Championship Parade Celebration

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic and profane language]

Video shows people sprinting away after shots were fired in New York’s Times Square around 4 p.m. on Thursday. No one appears to have been injured.

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Large crowds of people gathered to watch a parade thrown for the New York Knicks winning the NBA championship on June 13.

EarthCam's Times Square cameras captured today's shooting incident and the immediate crowd response in the heart of New York City. pic.twitter.com/2ycU02zhZT — EarthCam (@EarthCam) June 18, 2026

The video shows someone shooting in a crowded public area.

🚨 BREAKING: CHAOS in Times Square after SHOTS FIRED just now



Ghetto wannabe “gangstas” have clearly been emboldened by their rampage after the Knicks game.



Now OPENING FIRE in the crossroads of the world in broad daylight.



Mamdani is a TOTAL failure.



All these World Cup… pic.twitter.com/zoNtXdVKx0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2026

The police have one juvenile in custody, CBS News reported.

#Developing: A juvenile suspect is in custody after shots were fired in Times Square, the NYPD says. https://t.co/d1l7q2Fp2Y — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) June 18, 2026

The shooting follows a parade to celebrate the Knicks winning the NBA championship.

The Knicks are NBA champions!



More than two million people lined the Canyon of Heroes to celebrate, and the Finest were out in full force ensuring a safe parade day.



Go NY Go NY Go! Congratulations @nyknicks ! pic.twitter.com/aTB0v6VT9t — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2026





Sending a MASSIVE thank you to the members of the New York City Police Department who outdid themselves today.



What an honor it is to work alongside them. pic.twitter.com/LYqOzN8BzL — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) June 18, 2026

Today, we celebrate the Knicks on their historic win.



As a reminder, pens will open at 6am. All attendees will be screened. Bags & umbrellas are not allowed.



Once you enter the viewing pens, you will not be allowed to leave.



We want everyone to enjoy this day and be safe! pic.twitter.com/jBQFezEicq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2026

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