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Shots Fired in Times Square During Knicks Championship Parade Celebration

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 18, 2026 6:12 PM
Shots Fired in Times Square During Knicks Championship Parade Celebration
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic and profane language] 

Video shows people sprinting away after shots were fired in New York’s Times Square around 4 p.m. on Thursday. No one appears to have been injured.

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Large crowds of people gathered to watch a parade thrown for the New York Knicks winning the NBA championship on June 13. 

The video shows someone shooting in a crowded public area.

The police have one juvenile in custody, CBS News reported. 

The shooting follows a parade to celebrate the Knicks winning the NBA championship. 

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