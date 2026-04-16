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Illegal Alien With 25 Prior Arrests Charged With Attempted Rape Outside Virginia Whole Foods

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 16, 2026 8:00 PM
Illegal Alien With 25 Prior Arrests Charged With Attempted Rape Outside Virginia Whole Foods
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

An illegal alien from Guatemala with about 25 prior arrests was arrested on April 12 for allegedly trying to rape a woman outside a Whole Foods in Clarendon, Virginia. 

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According to a local media report, Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, a 28-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, assaulted the victim in the early morning. Moran allegedly shoved the victim against a wall and assaulted her, but the victim fought back. 

Moran escaped when two good Samaritans intervened, but local police later tracked Moran down and arrested him.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requested that Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger not release Moran. He faces charges that include abduction of a person with intent to defile, sodomy by force or victim helplessness, and assault.

Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She terminated 287(g) state and local agreements, which allow local law enforcement to identify and remove criminal illegal aliens. 

On April 14, 2026, ICE requested that Arlington County Jail not release Moran from jail.

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CRIME DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Arlington County Court records say that Moran has at least 25 prior charges dating back to 2020, including nine counts of being intoxicated in public, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, and several probation violations.  

Arlington County is just miles away from Sanctuary Fairfax County, where illegal aliens have committed 75 percent of murders in 2026, according to DHS. 

“Virginia's sanctuary policies allowed this illegal alien to go on a crime spree,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Despite prior arrests by law enforcement, this criminal was released from jail multiple times before he went on to commit this attempted heinous rape. We are calling on Arlington County sanctuary politicians and Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail back into our communities. How many more times must they release criminals into our neighborhoods to create more innocent victims?”

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Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

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