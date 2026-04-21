Abigail Spanberger's Regime Oversees Illegal Alien Crime Wave

It Looks Like Chris Murphy Fell for Iranian Propaganda After Cheering on Tehran in Cringy Tweet
It Looks Like Chris Murphy Fell for Iranian Propaganda After Cheering on Tehran...
Fetterman Breaks Ranks With HIs Party Again – Over Their Support for Iran
Fetterman Breaks Ranks With HIs Party Again – Over Their Support for Iran
Leftist Group That Falsely Branded Conservatives As 'Extremists' Could Face Criminal Charges
Leftist Group That Falsely Branded Conservatives As 'Extremists' Could Face Criminal Charg...
VIP
The Gospel According to Democrats
The Gospel According to Democrats
Here's Chris Murphy's Lame Excuse for Why He Cheered for Iran Evading Our Blockade
Here's Chris Murphy's Lame Excuse for Why He Cheered for Iran Evading Our...
ICE Confirms an Illegal Immigrant From Venezuela Bludgeoned a Co-Worker to Death in Houston
ICE Confirms an Illegal Immigrant From Venezuela Bludgeoned a Co-Worker to Death in...
The U.S. Is Still Blowing Up Narco Terrorist Vessels in the Caribbean
The U.S. Is Still Blowing Up Narco Terrorist Vessels in the Caribbean
Liar, Liar — Eric Holder’s Pants Are on Fire
Liar, Liar — Eric Holder’s Pants Are on Fire
Lawyers Sue for Higher Prices
Lawyers Sue for Higher Prices
VIP
Israel Has Already Repaired Statue of Jesus, Jailed Soldiers, After Viral Incident Draws Outrage
Israel Has Already Repaired Statue of Jesus, Jailed Soldiers, After Viral Incident Draws...
President Trump Urges Iran to Free Eight Women Sentenced to Death Ahead of High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks
President Trump Urges Iran to Free Eight Women Sentenced to Death Ahead of...
President Trump Just Extended the Iran Ceasefire
President Trump Just Extended the Iran Ceasefire
President Trump Rips Into 'Paper Tiger' NATO While Lauding Allied Gulf States
President Trump Rips Into 'Paper Tiger' NATO While Lauding Allied Gulf States
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Warns Emergency Funding for DHS Is Set to Run Out by the End of April
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Warns Emergency Funding for DHS Is Set to Run Out...
Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger's Regime Oversees Illegal Alien Crime Wave

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 21, 2026 5:00 PM
Abigail Spanberger's Regime Oversees Illegal Alien Crime Wave
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly

With Democrats in full control over the commonwealth of Virginia, crime perpetrated by illegal aliens has run rampant across the state. A new report from Fox News overviewing 2026 crime statistics shows that illegal aliens have committed 75 percent of all murders in the D.C. area’s Fairfax County.

Advertisement

The high levels of crime committed by illegal aliens comes as Spanberger has refused to allow law enforcement to cooperate with immigration enforcement to keep these dangerous criminals off of Virginia streets. The situation has gotten so out of hand that ICE has released statements pleading with the Virginia governor to not allow sexual predators to be released back into the community.

As if the situation couldn’t get any worse, citizens are hardly able to rely on Virginian courts to hold illegal aliens accountable. Judges move to allow illegal alien serial predators to face weak sentencing because, according to their attorneys, they believed the molestation of high school aged girls was akin to “a joke or prank.”

Recommended

Here's Chris Murphy's Lame Excuse for Why He Cheered for Iran Evading Our Blockade Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CRIME DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN VIRGINIA

Gerrymandered congressional seats may be the least of Virginia’s problems.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Chris Murphy's Lame Excuse for Why He Cheered for Iran Evading Our Blockade Amy Curtis
Corrupt Democrat Announces Resignation Hours After Saying She Won't Step Down Jeff Charles
President Trump Just Extended the Iran Ceasefire Dmitri Bolt
Here's What Was on That Seized Iranian Tanker Dmitri Bolt
Leftist Group That Falsely Branded Conservatives As 'Extremists' Could Face Criminal Charges Jeff Charles
Illegal Alien Who Assaulted Nine High School Girls in VA Learns His Fate — and It's Infuriating Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's Chris Murphy's Lame Excuse for Why He Cheered for Iran Evading Our Blockade Amy Curtis
Advertisement