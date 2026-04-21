Abigail Spanberger's Regime Oversees Illegal Alien Crime Wave

With Democrats in full control over the commonwealth of Virginia, crime perpetrated by illegal aliens has run rampant across the state. A new report from Fox News overviewing 2026 crime statistics shows that illegal aliens have committed 75 percent of all murders in the D.C. area’s Fairfax County.

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75% of murders in Fairfax County, Virginia have been committed by illegal aliens in 2026.



Abigail Spanberger has made Virginia a safehaven for these criminals. pic.twitter.com/Dpcg1hvQUa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2026

3 out of every 4 suspects charged with MURDER in Fairfax County are illegal migrants, according to the Department of Homeland Security... and residents are FURIOUS.



After a string of violent crimes, including the killing of a single mother at a bus stop, locals are reaching a… pic.twitter.com/znPEaNKxKn — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026

The high levels of crime committed by illegal aliens comes as Spanberger has refused to allow law enforcement to cooperate with immigration enforcement to keep these dangerous criminals off of Virginia streets. The situation has gotten so out of hand that ICE has released statements pleading with the Virginia governor to not allow sexual predators to be released back into the community.

As if the situation couldn’t get any worse, citizens are hardly able to rely on Virginian courts to hold illegal aliens accountable. Judges move to allow illegal alien serial predators to face weak sentencing because, according to their attorneys, they believed the molestation of high school aged girls was akin to “a joke or prank.”

BREAKING: A Fairfax County Judge is sending 19-year-old illegal alien Israel Flores Ortiz to jail for only 135 days for sexually assaulting ten girls in a high school.



His defense attorney at the sentencing hearing today ridiculously tried to justify it by invoking the false… pic.twitter.com/lgVXHqGejG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 21, 2026

Gerrymandered congressional seats may be the least of Virginia’s problems.

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