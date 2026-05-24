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Tipsheet

Mangione Superfan Who Celebrated Brian Thompson's Alleged Murder Is Daughter of CVS Health Executive

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 24, 2026 2:00 PM
Mangione Superfan Who Celebrated Brian Thompson's Alleged Murder Is Daughter of CVS Health Executive
Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP

Three cheerleaders for Luigi Mangione have followed his trial and advocated for the 28-year-old accused of shooting United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson to death in December 2024. 

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One of those people, 32-year-old Lena Weissbrot, is apparently the daughter of a CVS Healthcare executive, according to a New York Post report

The NYPost reported: 

“Lena Weissbrot, a member of the twisted trio hopelessly devoted to the accused assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is the daughter of Reina Natero, who oversees prescription drug insurance coverage rules at CVS Health, according to a review of public records and Natero’s online resume.” 

City Hall approved the press passes for three women who support Mangione to cover the trial. 

On Monday, Weissbrot said that Thompson’s grieving kids “are better off without him,” the NYPost reported. 

Weissbrot seems to be another member of the young, violent Left whose relatives are part of the class that they demonize. 

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