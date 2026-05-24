Mangione Superfan Who Celebrated Brian Thompson's Alleged Murder Is Daughter of CVS Health Executive

Three cheerleaders for Luigi Mangione have followed his trial and advocated for the 28-year-old accused of shooting United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson to death in December 2024.

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One of those people, 32-year-old Lena Weissbrot, is apparently the daughter of a CVS Healthcare executive, according to a New York Post report.

Bloodthirsty Luigi Mangione fangirls unapologetically celebrate CEO’s assassination: ‘F—k Brian Thompson,’ ‘His children are better off without him’. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/WAbr1HDQiD pic.twitter.com/TtsBt751qM — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2026

The NYPost reported:

“Lena Weissbrot, a member of the twisted trio hopelessly devoted to the accused assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is the daughter of Reina Natero, who oversees prescription drug insurance coverage rules at CVS Health, according to a review of public records and Natero’s online resume.”

City Hall approved the press passes for three women who support Mangione to cover the trial.

On Monday, Weissbrot said that Thompson’s grieving kids “are better off without him,” the NYPost reported.

Weissbrot seems to be another member of the young, violent Left whose relatives are part of the class that they demonize.

Luigi Mangione fangirl who celebrated murder of Brian Thompson is the daughter of CVS Health exec: reporthttps://t.co/KsexhqRdYG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 23, 2026





These three ‘Mangionistas’—Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas & Lena Weissbrot—are NOT journalists. They’re ghoulish murder Mangione groupies who scored NYC press passes to cheer an accused assassin who shot a man in the back. They don’t claim innocence—they celebrate the killing.



City… pic.twitter.com/pYfA1Z3IQv — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) May 19, 2026

The @NYCMayorsOffice @MadeinNY did some incredible due diligence when issuing Lena Weissbrot her press credentials. She adds a “non-violent” disclaimer while talking about needing more “copycats” and “billionaire’s in body bags.” NYC is doing great. https://t.co/M7p8ANRcIs pic.twitter.com/wIH3AcNcpZ — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) May 19, 2026

Sicko elitist privileged hypocrite: Cold blooded killer Luigi Mangione's depraved fangirl is related to a healthcare executive. One of the ghoulish Luigi Mangione fangirl “journalists” is herself the relative of a health care insurance executive.



Lena Weissbrot, a member of the… pic.twitter.com/pGKQtWiqkU — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) May 23, 2026

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A ghoulish Luigi Mangione fangirl has claimed she would kill her own mom if she became a healthcare CEO, after The Post revealed that her mother is an executive for CVS Health.



Lena Weissbrot, 32, made the shocking claims on her Instagram story in the wake of The Post’s… — Naran Row-Spaulding (@NRSmaine) May 24, 2026

OUTRAGEOUS: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani REFUSES to PULL the press passes for the PSYCHO bl00dthirsty “Mangionistas” Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas, and Lena Weissbrot after they cheered alleged United Healthcare CEO ass*ssin Luigi Mangione outside the courthouse Monday.



Ashley Rojas:… pic.twitter.com/pJiCBODqlD — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 19, 2026

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