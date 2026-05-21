Trio Sentenced in $10.7M Bingo Scam Targeting Funds for Sick Children

A trio of people has been sentenced to prison for laundering about $10 million meant to help sick kids and their families travel to a children's hospital in Hawaii.

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Those accused allegedly stole money from a nonprofit bingo game in Guam. One person is still a fugitive.

Jose Arthur D. Chan, Jr., age 77, from Dededo, sentenced on May 12, 2026, to 60 months in federal prison; joint and several restitution of $10,750,804 to the Aloha Shriners; $339,013 money judgment forfeiture; and a $300 mandatory assessment fee.

Christine C. Chan, age 64, from Dededo, sentenced on May 12, 2026, to 70 months in federal prison, $10,750,804 joint and several restitution to the Aloha Shriners, $871,500 money judgment forfeiture, and $2,700 mandatory assessment fee.

Fugitive Michael L. Marasigan, age 54, from Dededo, was sentenced in absentia on May 18, 2026, to 262 months in federal prison, $10,750,804 joint and several restitution to the Aloha Shriners, $5,871,493 money judgment forfeiture, and $6,500 mandatory assessment fee.

Jose Arthur D. Chan Jr., his spouse, Christine C. Chan, and Michael L. Marasigan received custodial sentences set forth below.

On May 13, 2025, they were convicted by a jury in the District Court of Guam for Conspiracy to Operate Illegal Gambling Business in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 371 and 1955(a), Money Laundering Conspiracy in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§1956(h), 1956(a)(1)(B)(i) and 1957, and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1349 and 1343. Christine Chan and Marasigan were also found guilty of multiple counts of Money Laundering in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1957.

Evidence at trial showed that between March 2015 and December 31, 2021, the Chan couple, Marasigan and other defendants participated in a conspiracy, fraud scheme, and illegal gambling operation involving the Guam Shrine Club and its Hafa Adai Bingo parlor in Tamuning. Art Chan served as Vice-President and President of the GSC, a non-profit organization that purported to fund the travel expenses of children and one parent or guardian to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Hawaii for medical care.

The defendants defrauded the public and bingo patrons based on false representations that bingo fundraising proceeds would be used for GSC’s charitable purpose.

During the conspiracy, Hafa Adai Bingo generated about $34 million gross bingo proceeds. The defendants diverted and laundered $10,750,804 net bingo proceeds for their personal gain that should have gone to the Aloha Shriners, which has Shrine jurisdiction over Guam.

According to GSC bank records, during 2015-2020, approximately $140,378 of bingo proceeds were used to pay the Aloha Shriners and for air transportation, and in 2021, no bingo proceeds were used for GSC’s charitable purpose.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and testified for the government at trial:

Juanita Capulong, age 73, from Tamuning, pled guilty to conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering, and on May 13, 2026, received a concurrent sentence of four years of probation. She was ordered to pay a $500 fee, restitution of $479,075.97 to the Aloha Shriners, and a money judgment forfeiture of $138,854.

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Minda C. San Nicolas, age 71, from Dededo, pled guilty to conspiracy to operate illegal gambling business, and money laundering, and on May 13, 2026, received a concurrent sentence of three years of probation. She was ordered to pay a $300 fee, restitution of $433,921.58 to the Aloha Shriners, and money judgment forfeiture of $147,599.

“These defendants traded on the reputation of the Shriners Children’s healthcare system to perpetrate their multi-million-dollar fraud,” stated United States Attorney Anderson. “It was an unconscionable means to personal gain. We will make every effort to enforce restitution and ensure that Marasigan and the Chans spend every day of their sentences in federal prison.”

Alfredo Leon Guerrero, age 90, from Tamuning, pled guilty to money laundering conspiracy and on May 13, 2026, received a sentence of time served (one day), one-year supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 fee and restitution of $1,095,907.95 to the Aloha Shriners.

“Being charitable demonstrates the best in people – it is selflessness in action. This is in stark contrast to the selfishness and greed displayed in this case, which deliberately preyed on the charity of our friends and neighbors and stole millions of dollars from those who needed it most,” said Special Agent in Charge Carrie Nordyke, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Seattle Field Office. “Financial crime is not victimless; real people suffer its devastating effects. Protecting our communities from financial crime is core to our agency, and we are fully committed to carrying out this mission each and every day.”

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Won Sun P. Min, age 62, from Sinajana, pled guilty to money laundering conspiracy on February 8, 2023. On May 19, 2026, she was sentenced to time served (one day), three years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 fee, restitution of $2,326,180.23 to the Aloha Shriners, and money judgment forfeiture of $906,400.

“These defendants defrauded their own community, taking charity money meant for sick children and using it for their own financial gain,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge David Porter. “These crimes are particularly offensive because they undermine the public’s faith in charitable giving. The FBI will continue to aggressively pursue these cases and hold criminals accountable.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and IRS-CI. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic David prosecuted the case in the District of Guam.

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