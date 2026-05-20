Michigan Woman Faces 20 Years After Pleading Guilty to $4.6M Child Modeling Scam

A Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to taking about $4.6 million from a family that was meant for modeling fees and blowing it mostly on gambling.

Chanise Coyne, 46, pleaded guilty earlier this week to executing a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving supposed child modeling events.

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Coyne pleaded guilty to wire fraud and admitted that she obtained over $4.6 million from a local family by fraudulently claiming the funds would be used for advance fees associated with the participation of the family’s young daughter in various modeling events across the country.

As part of an FBI Detroit investigation, a New Boston woman plead guilty in a $4.6 million child modeling fraud scheme. The defendant admitted to obtaining millions from a Michigan family by falsely claiming the funds were required for advance fees tied to the family’s young… pic.twitter.com/TVhUITMbcS — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) May 20, 2026

Coyne also admitted that she generated false and fraudulent records—including fake text messages, emails, and invoices—relating to the supposed placement of that young girl in modeling events.

The money obtained by Coyne was fraudulently misappropriated for her own benefit and not used in connection with the placement of the young girl in a single modeling event. Instead, Coyne used significant sums of her fraud proceeds for gambling.

Coyne was charged via indictment with seven counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.

“Coyne exploited a child’s dreams and ripped off a local family with her fake claims. But she will face real consequences,” stated U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

How Michigan couple spent $4.6M on kid's modeling dream, but got scammed https://t.co/0qNLlsBBIc — Detroit Free Press (@freep) May 20, 2026

Coyne was arrested in February.

Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan, Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The defendant’s guilty plea is an acknowledgment that she deliberately calculated and executed a multi-million-dollar scheme that violated a family’s trust, and she will face the full measure of accountability for her actions,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “Our work does not stop here. FBI Detroit remains relentless in pursuing those who attempt to defraud Michigan families and in ensuring that those individuals’ illicit activities are brought to a swift and decisive end.”

Sentencing is set for September 1, 2026, at 2 p.m. before Judge David M. Lawson.

Coyne faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Yahkind. Related forfeiture matters are being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly Fasbinder.

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