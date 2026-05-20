If Voter Fraud Doesn't Happen, Why Is Spanberger Blocking Feds From Polling Places?

Failed Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signed an executive order barring federal officials from Virginia polling places. This is an admission by the Democrats that voter fraud does, in fact, happen and that — despite protests to the contrary — illegal aliens are voting in our elections.

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🚨 WTF?! Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger announces an executive order to BLOCK federal law enforcement agencies from going to polling places



You can't make this up. She's signing a PRO-FRAUD executive order to help rig elections!



"We are putting out from the state level some… pic.twitter.com/45rk6dImnP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2026

"You heard it here first. Tomorrow I'll be issuing an executive order," Spanberg said at the Center for American Progress event. "Ensuring that we are putting out from the state level some guidance across public spaces, including polling places, of how Virginia state employees or people who are working in support of Virginia's state-run elections, can react to, in this particular case, federal agents who might be appearing at a location and where the worry is that they're principally there to intimidate or scare people."

But she's also vetoed legislation that would keep ICE out of courthouses without a warrant. She's doing some strange stuff. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 19, 2026

The chaos, it seems, is the point.

🚨Fake Moderate Spanberger just doubled down on her all-out assault on election integrity & American sovereignty.



Spanberger hasn't lifted a finger to protect law-abiding Virginians, but she is moving mountains to protect criminal illegal aliens from accountability. https://t.co/y87hBWtgIA — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) May 19, 2026

"Spanberger hasn't lifted a finger to protect law-abiding Virginians, but she is moving mountains to protect criminal illegal aliens from accountability," the Virginia GOP wrote.

This is correct. Democrats have made it explicitly clear that they support criminals and illegal aliens ahead of American citizens.

There’s only one reason why a Democrat would want to ban immigration authorities from polling locations: because they want illegal aliens voting.



That’s it. That’s the entire list. Abigail Spanberger is openly bragging about opening the door to voter fraud. https://t.co/jbctNgwmdF — ROOZ (@ROOZVA) May 19, 2026

That is the only reason.

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