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Tipsheet

If Voter Fraud Doesn't Happen, Why Is Spanberger Blocking Feds From Polling Places?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 3:45 PM
If Voter Fraud Doesn't Happen, Why Is Spanberger Blocking Feds From Polling Places?
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Failed Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signed an executive order barring federal officials from Virginia polling places. This is an admission by the Democrats that voter fraud does, in fact, happen and that — despite protests to the contrary — illegal aliens are voting in our elections.

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"You heard it here first. Tomorrow I'll be issuing an executive order," Spanberg said at the Center for American Progress event. "Ensuring that we are putting out from the state level some guidance across public spaces, including polling places, of how Virginia state employees or people who are working in support of Virginia's state-run elections, can react to, in this particular case, federal agents who might be appearing at a location and where the worry is that they're principally there to intimidate or scare people."

The chaos, it seems, is the point.

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Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA VOTER ID

"Spanberger hasn't lifted a finger to protect law-abiding Virginians, but she is moving mountains to protect criminal illegal aliens from accountability," the Virginia GOP wrote.

This is correct. Democrats have made it explicitly clear that they support criminals and illegal aliens ahead of American citizens.

That is the only reason. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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