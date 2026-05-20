Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line

The founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, pushed back on calls from Democrats to tax the wealthy, particularly New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has made it a centerpiece of his platform to go after the city’s rich to ensure they pay their “fair share.”

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The left seems to think the problem with the country is a lack of tax revenue, and that if they could just collect more taxes, they could fix all Americans’ problems. The main way Democrats propose this is by taxing America’s wealthy. However, not only does that idea stem from flawed logic, but it simly doesn't work. And Bezos was quick to point that out, arguing that even if his taxes were doubled, the person Democrats picture struggling to feed their family or live comfortably wouldn’t actually be helped.

Why? Because government is terrible at actually helping people and is better at wasting money and making things more expensive.

🚨 JUST IN: Jeff Bezos just TRUTH NUKED Ugandan Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the socialists, he's about to throw them into a frenzy



"You could DOUBLE the taxes I pay — and it's NOT gonna help that teacher in Queens!"



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"You can't connect those two things. It's not LOGICAL."… pic.twitter.com/w76Oi8IhZ3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

"I pay billions of dollars in taxes, and it's a perfect...again, if people want me to pay more billions, then let's have that debate. But don't pretend, you know, that this...that that's going to solve the problem," Bezos said. "You could double the taxes I pay, and it's not going to help that teacher in Queens. I promise you."

"So you can't connect those two things, not logically. You know, there are more examples," he said. "Why is rent expensive? Why is rent so expensive? I recently saw somebody blame it on Airbnb. OK, Airbnb is not the cause of expensive rent. In fact, it's already been outlawed in New York City, and rents are still very high. So we know Airbnb isn't causing high rents. What's really causing high rent is government intervention."

Taxing the wealthy doesn't work, and providing the government with greater tax revenue doesn't either. If the government has yet to master the art of even running a beneficial program, why bother flooding it with more money?

Democrats, still, have encouraged many Americans to look for things to blame for their struggles, whether that be as Bezos said, Airbnb for high rent prices, businesses and corporations for high costs, and greed for why low-skilled workers get paid minimum wage instead of a "livable wage."

The blame has only one place to go, and that is back at government.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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