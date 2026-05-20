Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line

America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Florida Teacher Hangs Black Doll by Neck in Classroom as a 'Display'
Florida Teacher Hangs Black Doll by Neck in Classroom as a 'Display'
Teachers' Union Leaders Plan Violent Protests While Schoolchildren Can't Read
Teachers' Union Leaders Plan Violent Protests While Schoolchildren Can't Read
You Won't Be Surprised to Find Out How Biden Handled the Southern Poverty Law Center Fraud Investigation
You Won't Be Surprised to Find Out How Biden Handled the Southern Poverty...
Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?
Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?
Tom Tiffany Vows to End Evers' 400-Year Tax Increases and Restore Economic Sanity to Wisconsin
Tom Tiffany Vows to End Evers' 400-Year Tax Increases and Restore Economic Sanity...
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Announces DOJ Investigation Into Washington's Trans Inmate Policy
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Announces DOJ Investigation Into Washington's Trans Inmate Policy
President Trump Orders Banks to Look at Citizenship Status
President Trump Orders Banks to Look at Citizenship Status
VIP
California Bill Takes Mandatory Training in Idiotic Direction
California Bill Takes Mandatory Training in Idiotic Direction
James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People
James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People
Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt and Reveals the One Thing That Will Stop Him From Winning
Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt and Reveals the One Thing...
Remember the Train Derailment in East Palestine? President Trump Does
Remember the Train Derailment in East Palestine? President Trump Does
The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think.
The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As...
FDA's New Guidance Recognizes What Law Enforcement Already Knows
FDA's New Guidance Recognizes What Law Enforcement Already Knows
Tipsheet

Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 20, 2026 1:30 PM
Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

The founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, pushed back on calls from Democrats to tax the wealthy, particularly New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has made it a centerpiece of his platform to go after the city’s rich to ensure they pay their “fair share.”

Advertisement

The left seems to think the problem with the country is a lack of tax revenue, and that if they could just collect more taxes, they could fix all Americans’ problems. The main way Democrats propose this is by taxing America’s wealthy. However, not only does that idea stem from flawed logic, but it simly doesn't work. And Bezos was quick to point that out, arguing that even if his taxes were doubled, the person Democrats picture struggling to feed their family or live comfortably wouldn’t actually be helped. 

Why? Because government is terrible at actually helping people and is better at wasting money and making things more expensive.

"I pay billions of dollars in taxes, and it's a perfect...again, if people want me to pay more billions, then let's have that debate. But don't pretend, you know, that this...that that's going to solve the problem," Bezos said. "You could double the taxes I pay, and it's not going to help that teacher in Queens. I promise you."

Recommended

The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

"So you can't connect those two things, not logically. You know, there are more examples," he said. "Why is rent expensive? Why is rent so expensive? I recently saw somebody blame it on Airbnb. OK, Airbnb is not the cause of expensive rent. In fact, it's already been outlawed in New York City, and rents are still very high. So we know Airbnb isn't causing high rents. What's really causing high rent is government intervention."

Taxing the wealthy doesn't work, and providing the government with greater tax revenue doesn't either. If the government has yet to master the art of even running a beneficial program, why bother flooding it with more money?

Democrats, still, have encouraged many Americans to look for things to blame for their struggles, whether that be as Bezos said, Airbnb for high rent prices, businesses and corporations for high costs, and greed for why low-skilled workers get paid minimum wage instead of a "livable wage."

The blame has only one place to go, and that is back at government.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Victor Davis Hanson
The Federalist's Co-Founder Explains Why Massie Lost Last Night Matt Vespa
Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt and Reveals the One Thing That Will Stop Him From Winning Dmitri Bolt
Teachers' Union Leaders Plan Violent Protests While Schoolchildren Can't Read Jeff Charles
You Won't Be Surprised to Find Out How Biden Handled the Southern Poverty Law Center Fraud Investigation Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement