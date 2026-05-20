The Replies to This Cenk Uygur Tweet About Ed Gallrein Were Brutal

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will soon be looking for a new job after losing his primary to challenger Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL. The Left is upset about it, as are the usual suspects. The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur got very aggressive last night, saying, “Ed Gallrein is a pathetic sock puppet for Israel. Anyone who votes for him is voting against American sovereignty.”

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Ed Gallrein is a pathetic sock puppet for Israel. Anyone who votes for him is voting against American sovereignty. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 19, 2026

The replies were brutal, but entertaining:

Hey Cenk…



Ed Gallrein was a Navy Seal 15 YEARS before you were an American.



Please, shut the hell up. pic.twitter.com/GY9q8D1vtf — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 20, 2026

I prefer my candidates to NOT be endorsed by terrorists. pic.twitter.com/hZmJRrPHpa — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) May 19, 2026

I’m sure your opinion holds a lot of weight for Republicans registered in Kentucky, Cenk — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 19, 2026

An immigrant from Turkey trying to tell a former navy S.E.A.L. about American sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/VR9hh4liqP — Harvey Kelly (@harveykelly01) May 19, 2026

Cry more snowflake your tears taste like cotton candy 😂 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 19, 2026

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis’s post summarized why Massie lost well, noting that he turned into someone who looked like “a clout-chasing influencer who cared more about getting TV time with Democrats on an issue he clearly never cared about until five minutes ago than he did about representing his voters.”

RedState’s Bonchie touched on the same points:

Massie made two strategic mistakes.



1) He alienated a lot of Trump fans by going all-in over unevidenced Epstein conspiracies that he ultimately couldn't back up, apparently blinded by the seal-clapping from social media. The perception became that he was doubling down for clout… — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2026

1) He alienated a lot of Trump fans by going all-in over unevidenced Epstein conspiracies that he ultimately couldn't back up, apparently blinded by the seal-clapping from social media. The perception became that he was doubling down for clout and helping Democrats rather than sticking to what was actually true or not. 2) He alienated a lot of *non* Trump fans who liked his principled stands but simply couldn't swallow Massie's more recent alliance with anti-Semitic lunatics. It was a double-whammy of too-online idiocy, and it cost him his seat. The rest is cope.

And now we wave bye-bye to Mr. Massie.

“MAGA is a cult, they worship Trump”



“Our country is dead and I’m now voting for the party that wants to genocide white people because Massie lost. He was the only one who could save us”



Same people. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) May 20, 2026

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