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Tipsheet

The Replies to This Cenk Uygur Tweet About Ed Gallrein Were Brutal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2026 3:30 PM
The Replies to This Cenk Uygur Tweet About Ed Gallrein Were Brutal
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will soon be looking for a new job after losing his primary to challenger Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL. The Left is upset about it, as are the usual suspects. The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur got very aggressive last night, saying, “Ed Gallrein is a pathetic sock puppet for Israel. Anyone who votes for him is voting against American sovereignty.”

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The replies were brutal, but entertaining:

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis’s post summarized why Massie lost well, noting that he turned into someone who looked like “a clout-chasing influencer who cared more about getting TV time with Democrats on an issue he clearly never cared about until five minutes ago than he did about representing his voters.”

RedState’s Bonchie touched on the same points:

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS KENTUCKY MILITARY REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

1) He alienated a lot of Trump fans by going all-in over unevidenced Epstein conspiracies that he ultimately couldn't back up, apparently blinded by the seal-clapping from social media. The perception became that he was doubling down for clout and helping Democrats rather than sticking to what was actually true or not. 

2) He alienated a lot of *non* Trump fans who liked his principled stands but simply couldn't swallow Massie's more recent alliance with anti-Semitic lunatics. 

It was a double-whammy of too-online idiocy, and it cost him his seat. The rest is cope.

And now we wave bye-bye to Mr. Massie. 

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