Michigan Woman Arrested Over Alleged $4.6M Child Modeling Fraud

The FBI arrested a New Boston, Michigan woman in connection with an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving supposed child modeling events, United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. announced.

Chanise Coyne, 46, was charged via indictment with seven counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.

According to the indictment, Coyne obtained over $4.6 million from a family by claiming that money would be used for advance fees associated with the participation of the family’s young daughter in various modeling events across the country. The indictment alleges that Coyne generated false and fraudulent records relating to the supposed placement of that girl in modeling events and also impersonated a third party as part of the alleged scheme.

According to the indictment, the money obtained by Coyne was fraudulently misappropriated for her own benefit and not used in connection with the placement of the young girl in a single modeling event.

“Fraud schemes that prey on the emotional bonds of families are egregious. This defendant allegedly took advantage of a family’s love for their daughter, stole their nest egg, and then gambled it away. We will pursue fraud schemes in all their forms,” stated U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

The indictment alleges that Coyne used her fraud proceeds for significant gambling expenditures, including multiple alleged money laundering transactions involving the online sports gambling platform FanDuel.

“Those who think they can scam Michigan families out of their hard-earned money need to think again. The FBI will identify you, investigate you, and arrest you,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The defendant allegedly participated in a fraud scheme designed to deprive a family of millions of dollars under the false pretense the funds would be used for their daughter's future career. FBI Detroit will always work to protect Michigan families from these schemes and will disrupt those who exploit our citizens and betray their trust.”

Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan, Federal Bureau of Investigation.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Yahkind.

