Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on Moscow Targeting Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine appears to have attacked Moscow with hundreds of drones, according to reports on social media.

The drone strikes seemed to target Moscow's Kapotnya oil refinery and other oil infrastructure in Russia.

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Moscow right now 👀💅 pic.twitter.com/96ClOTVeVd — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) May 17, 2026

This was bad day for the Russian air defense in Moscow. The Russian defense ring around Moscow was penetrated at multiple points.



Ukrainian drones struck targets from Durykino in the north, Zelenograd, Sheremetyevo International Airport and Khimki in the northwest, and even… pic.twitter.com/qHHmXwlssI — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) May 17, 2026

The Moscow Oil Refinery is a major facility located in the Kapotnya district of Moscow. Owned by Gazprom Neft, it processes approximately 245,000 barrels of oil per day and supplies about 40% of the fuel needs for the greater Moscow region. And It’s one of the most heavily… https://t.co/AnDWUo0dZY — Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) May 17, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed credit for the attack.

Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and its attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-range sanctions reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war. Ukrainian drone and… pic.twitter.com/BVFJ1BJQ1i — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 17, 2026

Our long-range capabilities are significantly changing the situation – and, more broadly, the world’s perception of Russia’s war. Many partners are now signaling that they see what is happening and how everything has changed – both in attitudes toward this war and in the… pic.twitter.com/z3t7JKigHD — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 17, 2026

Our long-range sanctions this week. Most of the operations are still ongoing, so the video captures only a portion of our results. Be-200 amphibious aircraft, a Ka-27 helicopter, a cargo vessel carrying ammunition, a Pantsir-S1 surface‑to‑air missile and gun system, a Tor… pic.twitter.com/kX3oPCuok8 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 16, 2026





BREAKING:



A large Ukrainian drone swarm just struck the city of Moscow pic.twitter.com/z4OPSIkoWt — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 17, 2026

Moscow oil refinery under a drone attack.



Reportedly, this is the largest drone attack on Moscow region since the beginning of the war.



For now, I guess? pic.twitter.com/jJLTPDffN5 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 17, 2026

🚨 MASSIVE UKRAINIAN DRONE BARRAGE HITS RUSSIA...ARE THE TABLES TURNING?



Russia says it shot down 556 Ukrainian drones overnight in one of the largest drone attacks of the war.



Moscow and the surrounding region were heavily targeted.



Reported hits and debris impacts included:… pic.twitter.com/LzQ1UZJTUI — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 17, 2026





The attack on Moscow and central/southern Russian regions continues with around 250 conventional drones, 10 jet-powered drones and 5 naval drones according to Russian sources, @DrnBmbr reports. https://t.co/icpxbjXCLv pic.twitter.com/92y1Gv7b76 — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) May 17, 2026

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Among other burning Russian things across Moscow today, fires at Moscow's massive Solnechnogorsk oil facility continue to spread, 8 hours after Ukraine's strikes. pic.twitter.com/RDFOS8zMm6 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) May 17, 2026

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that he thinks the Russia-Ukraine war “is coming to an end.”

The war started in February 2022. Roughly 1.8 million people have died in the war.

Overnight Ukrainian drones hit the Sheremetyevo international airport in Moscow as the months go on Ukraine is picking up its drone and missile raids on Russian territory which is coming an increasing alarm to the Kremlin and its population. — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) May 17, 2026

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