RINO Sen. Bill Cassidy Loses Historic Senate Primary Race

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana has become the first incumbent senator since 2012 to lose a primary challenge. Cassidy will not move forward in the race as Trump-endorsed Julia Letlow and John Flemming will advance to a run-off election for the party’s nomination.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! RINO Sen. Bill Cassidy just got completely SHUT OUT of his Senate seat — not only getting pummeled by Trump-backed Julia Letlow, but also losing to John Fleming, who got 2nd



This is the first time in nearly 15 YEARS a sitting US Senator lost their primary in a… https://t.co/1zvNKA5K7v pic.twitter.com/OxBTYO6dNq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

Incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy will lose the Louisiana Republican primary, he becomes the 1st elected senator since Richard Lugar in 2012 to lose his seat in a primary https://t.co/IuPdE9PnBS pic.twitter.com/A9dbgZtqKO — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 17, 2026

DDHQ: Bill Cassidy Defeated in Louisiana GOP Senate Primary; Julia Letlow and John Fleming Advance to Runoff pic.twitter.com/x0rBprsIHi — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 17, 2026

Cassidy, who voted to convict President Donald Trump on impeachment charges pursued by Democrats in 2020, made a strong enemy of Trump leading up to the election. Cassidy was ended out of a slot in the run-off election narrowly by the former Louisiana congressman John Flemming.

Punchbowl News: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is in real trouble.



The second-term senator is at serious risk of losing renomination this Saturday, five years after he voted to convict President Donald Trump during an impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.



In a stunning… pic.twitter.com/NQPkKo2xwB — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 15, 2026

The Democrat side of the race remains close, with Jamie Davis retaining a commanding lead over Gary Crockett and Nicholas Albares. Should Davis fail to obtain more than 50 percent of the vote, he will face either Crockett or Albares again during the run-off.

The second round of voting will be held on June 27.

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