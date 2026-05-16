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Tipsheet

RINO Sen. Bill Cassidy Loses Historic Senate Primary Race

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 16, 2026 10:15 PM
RINO Sen. Bill Cassidy Loses Historic Senate Primary Race
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana has become the first incumbent senator since 2012 to lose a primary challenge. Cassidy will not move forward in the race as Trump-endorsed Julia Letlow and John Flemming will advance to a run-off election for the party’s nomination.

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Cassidy, who voted to convict President Donald Trump on impeachment charges pursued by Democrats in 2020, made a strong enemy of Trump leading up to the election. Cassidy was ended out of a slot in the run-off election narrowly by the former Louisiana congressman John Flemming.

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BILL CASSIDY DONALD TRUMP GOP LOUISIANA SENATE

The Democrat side of the race remains close, with Jamie Davis retaining a commanding lead over Gary Crockett and Nicholas Albares. Should Davis fail to obtain more than 50 percent of the vote, he will face either Crockett or Albares again during the run-off.

The second round of voting will be held on June 27.

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