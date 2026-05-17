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Cuba Acquires Over 300 Attack Drones As Tensions With US Rise

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 17, 2026 12:00 PM
Cuba Acquires Over 300 Attack Drones As Tensions With US Rise
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File

A new report indicates that the Caribbean state of Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones after tensions between the country and the United States have continued to escalate over past months, according to Axios.

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U.S. intelligence reportedly shows a growing concern that Cuban forces could use the military hardware to launch strikes against U.S. assets in Guantanamo Bay, American military vessels, or to hit targets in Key West, Florida. Axios managed to gain the information after classified intelligence leaks from "a senior U.S. official" regarding Cuban capabilities and the presence of Chinese and Russian intelligence operations on the island.

“When we think about those types of technologies being that close, and a range of bad actors from terror groups to drug cartels to Iranians to the Russians, it's concerning,” one U.S. official told Axios. “It's a growing threat.”

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CUBA IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY RUSSIA

Further intelligence leaked to Axios shows that upwards of 5,000 Cuban troops have been deployed in combat operations against Ukraine, where they “informed the island's military leaders about the effectiveness of drone warfare.”

“They're part of the Putin meat grinder. They're learning about Iranian tactics. It's something we have to plan for," an unnamed senior official told Axios. 

Despite the heightened tension surrounding the existence of Cuban held drones, American officials reportedly “don't believe Cuba is an imminent threat, or actively planning to attack American interests.”

The leaked intelligence comes just days after CIA Director John Ratcliffe ventured to the island for a meeting with Cuban leadership over the ongoing fuel crisis.

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