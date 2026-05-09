Russian President Putin Says Russia-Ukraine War Is 'Coming to an End'

Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that he thinks the Russia-Ukraine war “is coming to an end.”

The war started in February 2022. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a three-day cease-fire.

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Roughly 1.8 million people have died in the war.

President Trump announces a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine beginning May 9, marking a historic pause in the war as Victory Day commemorations begin. pic.twitter.com/34gjIkLkAm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2026

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine..." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/guFxkQRXwJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 8, 2026

Putin says the Ukraine War is “moving toward completion”. pic.twitter.com/crvDDlUij3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2026

JUST IN: Putin says the special military operation in Ukraine is “coming to an end.” — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 9, 2026

PUTIN: I THINK THE UKRAINE CONFLICT IS COMING TO AN END — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) May 9, 2026

President Putin: I think the Ukraine conflict is coming to an end. 🕊️ — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) May 9, 2026

JUST IN: 🇷🇺🇺🇦 Russian President Putin says he is willing to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky outside Russia for the first time. pic.twitter.com/E0KanLPkHb — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) May 9, 2026

In recent days, there have been many appeals and signals regarding the setup for tomorrow in Moscow in connection with our Ukrainian long-range sanctions. The principle of symmetry in our actions is well known and has been clearly communicated to the Russian side. An additional… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 8, 2026

VERY promising! 👀



Putin just told reporters “I think that the matter is coming to an end”, in reference to the war in Ukraine.



This comes on the first day of the three day ceasefire, and the 81st anniversary of Russia’s Victory Day.



Fingers crossed that peace is close! pic.twitter.com/6CGiMNnhMq — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) May 9, 2026

JUST IN: Putin says he thinks the conflict in Ukraine is “heading toward a conclusion.” — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 9, 2026

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