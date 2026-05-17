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Bang Up Job, Gavin! Newsom's Press Office Launches Lame Attack on Reflecting Pool Project

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 17, 2026 10:00 AM
Bang Up Job, Gavin! Newsom's Press Office Launches Lame Attack on Reflecting Pool Project
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Gavin Newsom thinks voters are stupid. While President Trump is working to restore the reflecting pool on the National Mall, Newsom's Press Office account is trying to hoodwink voters into thinking the in-progress project is the final product, all in an effort to smear the President.

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We're sorry he didn't blow billions on it like you would have, Gavin.

Whoops.

But that's (D)ifferent.

Someone got rich off the project though, so Newsom considers that a win.

Bang up job, Gavin.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESSNESS

The folks behind the Newsom Press Office are just as fundamentally dishonest as their boss.

That's what $24 billion in homeless funding does for you.

There are many things Newsom does not understand.

That train has been going on since before this writer was a mother. It will never be finished.

They'll just delete posts and pretend it never happened.

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As we learned in California, Democrats believe clean, safe, and well-functioning cities are 'white supremacy.'

Newsom is very, very bad at this.

This is a lame attack, but it's the best Newsom and his team can muster. California is a dumpster fire, and they want to take those policies national.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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