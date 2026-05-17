Bang Up Job, Gavin! Newsom's Press Office Launches Lame Attack on Reflecting Pool Project

Gavin Newsom thinks voters are stupid. While President Trump is working to restore the reflecting pool on the National Mall, Newsom's Press Office account is trying to hoodwink voters into thinking the in-progress project is the final product, all in an effort to smear the President.

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Bang up job Donald! pic.twitter.com/adDj20gKKv — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 13, 2026

We're sorry he didn't blow billions on it like you would have, Gavin.

Whoops.

You're such a douchenozzle.



Obama did this: https://t.co/kI9OPHtNSW — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 14, 2026

But that's (D)ifferent.

When he meets Newscam’s record of decades to build an invisible train to nowhere, give us a holla.



(You really svck at this, btw. Little wonder no one would hire you in the private sector.) pic.twitter.com/lPBrhqRRmX — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) May 14, 2026

Someone got rich off the project though, so Newsom considers that a win.

As an expert on public works, how’s the high speed train going? pic.twitter.com/GQL1fBzoBW — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 14, 2026

Bang up job, Gavin.

Newsom has started doing this weird thing where he points to construction projects that are in progress and implies that the point at which the photo was taken is the project’s final form. He did it with the ballroom, too. It may explain a lot about his record on high-speed rail. https://t.co/fKqlwB6Wmb — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 14, 2026

The folks behind the Newsom Press Office are just as fundamentally dishonest as their boss.

That's what $24 billion in homeless funding does for you.

Do you understand how masking works during painting? https://t.co/9ZtDYjPN13 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 14, 2026

There are many things Newsom does not understand.

This job is in progress and will be completed in several weeks.



Now let's talk about your train https://t.co/R7StiROBV0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 14, 2026

That train has been going on since before this writer was a mother. It will never be finished.

Can't wait for this project to turn out fine and then every lib moaning about it will pretend they never cared about it at all. https://t.co/mAhweEP8mU — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) May 14, 2026

They'll just delete posts and pretend it never happened.

FYI, for the first time in 27 years of living here, DC's many fountains appear to be working. It's quite notably safer than it was before Trump took office. Newsom has unintentionally highlighted Trump is fixing things.



This is attack is too stupid to even rise to ragebait. https://t.co/PLHNT4kADC — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 14, 2026

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As we learned in California, Democrats believe clean, safe, and well-functioning cities are 'white supremacy.'

Look, I consistently think the White House's plans are dumb, but you've got a half-finished(?) high speed rail project that cost nearly double what we paid to send people to the literal moon. https://t.co/p8QIMhORH2 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 14, 2026

Newsom is very, very bad at this.

This is a lame attack, but it's the best Newsom and his team can muster. California is a dumpster fire, and they want to take those policies national.

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