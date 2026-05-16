Gavin Newsom Is Lying About California's 'Balanced' Budget

We have to wonder if this fiscal shell game the Democrats are playing is part of a larger election scheme to help them in the midterms. Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed he somehow managed to close the city's $12 billion deficit simply by 'taxing the rich.'
In reality, the city is postponing payments to its retirement fund (good luck, employees!) and relied on a bailout from Albany to cook the books. It didn't matter, though, because the Democrats' low-info voters ate Mamdani's lies for breakfast.
Now Gavin Newsom in California is doing the same thing. Yesterday, he teased a budget, and now he's claiming it's a balanced one that wipes out the deficit he created as governor.
You won’t hear this on Fox News:— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 15, 2026
California just released a balanced budget that wipes out the deficit this year AND next — while protecting health care and safety nets.
Meanwhile, Trump ADDED $2.4 TRILLION to the federal deficit with his “Big Beautiful Betrayal.”
Republicans…
"Republicans ruin budgets. Democrats balance them. Adulting matters," Newsom wrote.
Never mind the billions in fraud in his state, including Medicaid fraud and $24 billion wasted on ending homelessness. Or the millions wasted on hearing aids for children and the 'free' diapers he's giving to newborns via a nonprofit with connections to his wife.
Our budget proposes:— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 15, 2026
- $300 million to help families with Trump’s rising healthcare costs
- 50% tax cut for new small businesses
- $5 billion for teacher training, retention, and paid maternity leave
- The largest special education investment in state history
- $100 million for…
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There's just one problem. None of this is actually true. The deficit isn't erased and the budget isn't balanced.
In 2022, Newsom pulled a similar trick, saying in May his state had a $97.5 billion surplus. By November, it turned out California had a deficit of $25 billion.
Here’s how Gavin does budgets. He cooks the books to tell stories and then reality hits a few months later.— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 15, 2026
These clips are six months apart. pic.twitter.com/iIqagvHrPX
Whoops.
You won't hear this from a sociopath and a serial liar like Gavin Newsom:— Steve Eisner (@DoTheRightWing) May 15, 2026
By state law Newsom has to present a "balanced budget" each year BUT here's his actual budget results at fiscal year end from Newsom's last 3 years as Governor.
- FY 2023-24: ~$27–38 billion budget…
It's a lie. He's pulled this trick every year for the past three years.
Lmao @GavinNewsom, “adulting matters” says the guy whose inner circle just pleaded guilty to stealing $225K from a campaign account while California’s real debt and unfunded liabilities sit at over $1 TRILLION.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 15, 2026
He's not an adult.
Gavy didn't "balance" the budget so much as cook the books.— Tab Berg (@tabberg) May 15, 2026
- $20 BILLION loan that is in default.
- The "Sometimes Fast ChooChoo" is chugging along but is short $200 BILLION in funding.
- CalPERS has over $179 BILLION in unfunded liability. - There is an OPEB shortfall of $91… https://t.co/BzC0QpLvb7
The entire post lays out all the fiscal problems.
- CalPERS has over $179 BILLION in unfunded liability.
- There is an OPEB shortfall of $91 BILLION.
- CalSTRS faces a $39 BILLION bomb of unfunded liability.
- $274 Million in deferred payments to UC/CSU/CC.
- $38 BILLION in bonds are authorized, with no revenue stream to pay them.
- $5 BILLION in deferred payments to K-12 schools.
Incredible mathing there, Gavin.
LOOK AT THEM. Shifting the Overton Window in real time. Mamdani in cahoots with the establishment Dems on it lol https://t.co/ZUr2jwrNtr— man with no game (@SquintFeastwood) May 15, 2026
The timing cannot be a coincidence. This is going to be the message going into the midterms, and when the bottom falls out, the Democrats will pretend they didn't say this and blame Republicans.
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