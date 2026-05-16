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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Is Lying About California's 'Balanced' Budget

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 16, 2026 10:00 AM
Gavin Newsom Is Lying About California's 'Balanced' Budget
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

We have to wonder if this fiscal shell game the Democrats are playing is part of a larger election scheme to help them in the midterms. Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed he somehow managed to close the city's $12 billion deficit simply by 'taxing the rich.'

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In reality, the city is postponing payments to its retirement fund (good luck, employees!) and relied on a bailout from Albany to cook the books. It didn't matter, though, because the Democrats' low-info voters ate Mamdani's lies for breakfast.

Now Gavin Newsom in California is doing the same thing. Yesterday, he teased a budget, and now he's claiming it's a balanced one that wipes out the deficit he created as governor.

"Republicans ruin budgets. Democrats balance them. Adulting matters," Newsom wrote.

Never mind the billions in fraud in his state, including Medicaid fraud and $24 billion wasted on ending homelessness. Or the millions wasted on hearing aids for children and the 'free' diapers he's giving to newborns via a nonprofit with connections to his wife.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM TAXES

There's just one problem. None of this is actually true. The deficit isn't erased and the budget isn't balanced.

In 2022, Newsom pulled a similar trick, saying in May his state had a $97.5 billion surplus. By November, it turned out California had a deficit of $25 billion.

Whoops.

It's a lie. He's pulled this trick every year for the past three years.

He's not an adult.

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The entire post lays out all the fiscal problems.

- CalPERS has over $179 BILLION in unfunded liability. 

- There is an OPEB shortfall of $91 BILLION.

- CalSTRS faces a $39 BILLION bomb of unfunded liability.

- $274 Million in deferred payments to UC/CSU/CC.

- $38 BILLION in bonds are authorized, with no revenue stream to pay them.

- $5 BILLION in deferred payments to K-12 schools.

Incredible mathing there, Gavin.

The timing cannot be a coincidence. This is going to be the message going into the midterms, and when the bottom falls out, the Democrats will pretend they didn't say this and blame Republicans.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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