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Tipsheet

Is This Anti-Trump Republican Now Hiding His Payments to His Democrat Consultant?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 16, 2026 11:30 AM
Is This Anti-Trump Republican Now Hiding His Payments to His Democrat Consultant?
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Following Townhall’s reporting on TX-35 candidate John Lujan’s hiring of longtime Democrat operative Leticia Cantu, the campaign has veered from paying the consultant directly and has instead routed the money through a defunct corporation tied to Cantu.

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The latest campaign finance report filed by Lujan shows two payments totaling nearly $27,000 to “POWER BOX PROMOTIONS LLC” for “GOTV Consulting.” Power Box Promotions’ address is listed on  Stonewall Street in San Antonio, Texas.


Previous reports from the Lujan campaign show that payments to Cantu with an address listed on Stonewall Street, but located in Denver, Colorado. Meanwhile. Bexar County voting records obtained by Townhall confirm that the San Antonio address is tied to Cantu, while also designated her as a “Hard Democrat” despite Lujan having “categorically denied” her affiliation with the party to a GOP official earlier this year.

Further, Texas’ Comptroller records list Cantu as the registered agent for Power Box Promotions, which has been designated by the state as “inactive” and is considered ineligible to conduct business in Texas after the entity’s franchise tax was involuntarily ended.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

All told, the Lujan campaign’s payments to the radically progressive Castro brothers’ close advisor now total $45,703.99. Lujan’s continued employment of Cantu has caused so much controversy in the San Antonio area that organizers canceled a debate between Lujan and his opponent Carlos de la Cruz after Cantu became unresponsive to organizers.

Early voting for the Texas runoffs are set to open on Monday, May 18.

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