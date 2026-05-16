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Tipsheet

The Virginia Democrat Behind the Illegal Theft of Republican Seats Launches Fundraiser for Legal Defense

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 16, 2026 3:15 PM
The Virginia Democrat Behind the Illegal Theft of Republican Seats Launches Fundraiser for Legal Defense
AP Photo/Steve Helber

L. Louise Lucas, the prominent Virginia Democrat who was subject to a recent FBI raid on her home in business as part of a federal corruption and drug probe that began during the Biden administration, has launched a crowd sourced fundraiser to gain cash to pay for her legal defense.

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“I have spent my entire life looking for good trouble,” Lucas said in her post on social media advertising the fundraiser. The fundraiser seeks to raise $100,000 for her defense. She has managed to just raise 6 percent of her goal in over a day of begging for help.

 “Lucas faces legal challenges while continuing to stand firm in her commitment to public service and democracy,” the description of the campaign read. “The L. Louise Lucas Legal Defense Fund has been established to help provide the resources necessary to support her legal defense and protect her ability to continue serving the community she has fought for her entire life.”

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“Every donation helps ensure that a lifelong advocate for Virginia’s people can continue her fight for justice, fairness, and representation,” the description concluded.

In her so-called fight for justice, fairness, and representation, Lucas served as one of the key figures behind Virginia Democrats’ failed and illegal attempt to strip Republicans of their congressional representation earlier this year.

Despite launching the fundraising campaign, no charges have been filed against Lucas at this time.

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