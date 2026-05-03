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Tipsheet

Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized and Is in Critical Condition

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 03, 2026 7:53 PM
Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized and Is in Critical Condition
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, has been hospitalized and is in critical condition. 

President Donald Trump shared the news on Truth Social about the 81-year-old. 

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