Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized and Is in Critical Condition

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

President Donald Trump shared the news on Truth Social about the 81-year-old.

Advertisement

President Trump on Rudy Giuliani being hospitalized in critical condition: https://t.co/bcRU1f4v5v pic.twitter.com/6k2549bFsu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2026

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition, according to his representative.



"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak," Ted Goodman said in a… — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 3, 2026

BREAKING: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to his spokesman. The cause of his hospitalization is currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/sem90QQMBx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2026

President Trump on Rudy Giuliani being hospitalized in critical condition: https://t.co/bcRU1f4v5v pic.twitter.com/6k2549bFsu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2026

Breaking News: Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, is in a Florida hospital in critical condition, his spokesman said. https://t.co/dUerMtnRb8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 3, 2026

JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical condition, according to a spokesman for the former New York City mayor. The spokesman said in a statement Giuliani is critical but stable. https://t.co/xfZWE1sWfH — ABC News (@ABC) May 3, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: PRESIDENT TRUMP has put out a message of SUPPORT for former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani after the news America’s Mayor is hospitalized in CRITICAL CONDITION



“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL - AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT… https://t.co/4tWHxQh2da pic.twitter.com/Vg4hGkZ6v5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2026

Prayers up for Rudy Giuliani, Americas Mayor! 🙏 https://t.co/RoJCjSkC3U — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.