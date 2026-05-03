Ricin Letters, Etched Bullet, and Encrypted Emails: Ohio Man's Terror Campaign Against Public Officials

An Ohio man who sent 92 threatening communications targeting more than 30 public officials pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this week.

Ronald Lidderdale, 40, admitted guilt to 31 counts of federal crimes, including mailing threatening communications, transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce, false information and hoaxes and cyberstalking.

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As part of his conviction, law enforcement seized two 9mm pistols, ammunition, a lock-picking kit and tactical gear from Lidderdale’s residence.

“Threatening political violence against public officeholders is antithetical to our system of government and will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. “Public officials must be permitted to carry out their duties free from threats that cause concern for their personal safety and the safety of their loved ones. Perpetrators like Lidderdale, who use mail or the internet to engage in such conduct, will be taken at their word and prosecuted accordingly.”

According to court documents, Lidderdale sent the communications threatening to kill and injure public officials in Ohio and elsewhere between July 2024 and May 2025.

At the state level, the victims included the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, members of the supreme court, state senators and representatives, and a gubernatorial candidate. Federally, Lidderdale threatened several members of the United States Congress.

“Ronald Lidderdale violently threatened public officials because he didn’t agree with their views,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Jason Cromartie. “Threats of political violence have no place in our society and Lidderdale will be held accountable for his criminal actions.”

Lidderdale often mailed letters to the victims’ offices and homes. Several letters were addressed to public officials and their spouses. Return addresses were for staffers, law firms and other individuals in the community. Many of the letters contained a white powder purported to be poison.

One letter included a single round of 9mm ammunition with the Ohio Attorney General’s name etched on it.

In January 2025, Lidderdale mailed letters containing white powder to seven different locations, threatening to kill the Ohio Governor. In total, Lidderdale sent nearly 50 letters containing a white powder that he sometimes referred to as ricin, a deadly toxin.

Lidderdale used an email service based in Switzerland to create encrypted emails to anonymously send threatening electronic communications.

Throughout his messages, Lidderdale threatened to kill the officials by shooting them in the head and/or by poisoning them with a type of chemical agent. He repeatedly referred to his victims as “fascists” and “pedophiles.”

The defendant anonymously submitted an online tip to the FBI stating, in part: “My urge to act has hit a boiling point. I believe that by removing those parasites will bring a renewed peace to all of Ohio…This is a fair warning that my urge to kill will break my patience…”

A forensic review of Lidderdale’s devices revealed that he used the AI-powered chat bot to discuss his criminal conduct and its legal implications. Lidderdale stated he had mailed threatening letters to politicians and described sending a bullet with the victim’s name etched on it. He asked ChatGPT about the charges he could face, the sentence that could be imposed and what to expect while in federal prison.

Lidderdale was arrested and charged by a federal criminal complaint in May 2025.

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Mailing threatening communications carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison per count. Making interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, conveying false information and hoaxes, and cyberstalking are all federal crimes punishable by up to five years in prison per count.

Dominick S. Gerace II, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Jason Cromartie, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; and David Cunningham, Acting Inspector in Charge, U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); as well as the U.S. Capitol Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and several Ohio police departments; announced the plea entered into today before Chief U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison. Deputy Criminal Chief Brian J. Martinez and Assistant United States Attorney Damoun Delaviz are representing the United States in this case.

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