New Footage Appears to Show Would-Be Trump Assassin Shooting U.S. Secret Service Agent

New footage released by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shows the man who allegedly tried to assassinate President Donald Trump and his cabinet members at the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The video shows 31-year-old Cole Allen at the Hilton Hotel the day of the attack. The footage shows Cole sprinting by U.S. Secret Service members.

When slowed down, it appears to show Allen shooting a U.S. Secret Service Agent with a shotgun and multiple agents firing back. The agent was shot in a bulletproof vest. There were no casualties.

The video released near the time of the shooting was grainy, but this footage is much clearer. The Secret Service says that the U.S. Secret Service member was hit by gunfire from Cole Allen and not friendly fire.

Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.



There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly… pic.twitter.com/a8gRXkW6BH — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 30, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The DOJ has released HIGH QUALITY security camera footage of attempted Trump assassin Cole Allen SPRINTING through the security checkpoint at WHCA’s dinner



This is NOT AI generated, like much of the footage posted this week



Secret Service is adamant their agent was… pic.twitter.com/AMAOK6q2HP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 30, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Secret Service Director Curran CONFIRMS the agent who was shot by Cole Allen RETURNED FIRE as he was falling, explaining why all five shots missed



Allen then tripped and was dogpiled by agents.



The shooter's tactical vest was taken off to ensure he had no other… pic.twitter.com/Om7kNYHsN3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 30, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The Secret Service agent who was shot at the WHCA Dinner was NOT struck by friendly fire, per Fox



The agent was struck by buckshot fired from Cole Allen's shotgun, @willcain reports



Lots of rumors have been swirling around this. pic.twitter.com/iQBKl9yFmq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 30, 2026

Earlier today, Cole Allen's attorney argued that Allen should be released

JUST IN: Cole Allen makes his bid for release from detention, arguing that prosecutors' evidence that he intended to assassinate Trump is weak and underscoring lingering questions about whether he fired his gun.https://t.co/vpGb1osNT6 pic.twitter.com/JtoXmU9m88 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 30, 2026

ALERT: Justice Dept files 20-page detention memo against Cole Allen in White House Correspondents incident



It includes selfies of Allen from minutes earlier, in hotel roomhttps://t.co/qbmE2tFfDc pic.twitter.com/Y6iSSVVWng — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 29, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.