New Footage Appears to Show Would-Be Trump Assassin Shooting U.S. Secret Service Agent

They Tried to Kill Trump. Again.
They Tried to Kill Trump. Again.
Democrats Have a Massive Graham Platner Problem
Democrats Have a Massive Graham Platner Problem
VIP
Axios Delivers a ‘Scoop’ With No Information; ABC News Struggles With the Term ‘Temporary’
Axios Delivers a ‘Scoop’ With No Information; ABC News Struggles With the Term...
Cole Allen's Lawyer Makes a Bid for Release. Here It Is.
Cole Allen's Lawyer Makes a Bid for Release. Here It Is.
Democrats Are Back to Arguing Bathroom Bills and Immigration Enforcement Will Literally Kill People
Democrats Are Back to Arguing Bathroom Bills and Immigration Enforcement Will Literally Ki...
Salem Media Names Townhall Editor Larry O’Connor As New National Morning Host
Salem Media Names Townhall Editor Larry O’Connor As New National Morning Host
VIP
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Question on the Declining Number of Black Republicans in the House
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Question on the Declining Number of Black Republicans...
Here's How Justice Thomas Would Have Taken the SCOTUS Voting Rights Act Decision Even Further
Here's How Justice Thomas Would Have Taken the SCOTUS Voting Rights Act Decision...
This Dem Senator Says the Iranian Regime's 'Death to America' Chants Are Just 'Rhetoric'
This Dem Senator Says the Iranian Regime's 'Death to America' Chants Are Just...
DOJ Opens Civil Rights Probes Into 36 Illinois School Districts Over Gender, Sexuality Curriculum
DOJ Opens Civil Rights Probes Into 36 Illinois School Districts Over Gender, Sexuality...
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Release of Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder in Dominican Republic
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Release of Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder in Dominican Repub...
VIP
Wait, Did an Illegal Alien Make a Meth Lab in This Michigan College Campus?
Wait, Did an Illegal Alien Make a Meth Lab in This Michigan College...
Detroit Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Stealing 12 Identities to Pocket $400K in Taxpayer Aid
Detroit Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Stealing 12 Identities to Pocket $400K...
Ohio Mother and Daughter Allegedly Abused Government Jobs to Steal Nearly $2 Million in Pandemic Aid
Ohio Mother and Daughter Allegedly Abused Government Jobs to Steal Nearly $2 Million...
Tipsheet

New Footage Appears to Show Would-Be Trump Assassin Shooting U.S. Secret Service Agent

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 30, 2026 8:30 PM
New Footage Appears to Show Would-Be Trump Assassin Shooting U.S. Secret Service Agent
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

New footage released by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shows the man who allegedly tried to assassinate President Donald Trump and his cabinet members at the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday night. 

Advertisement

The video shows 31-year-old Cole Allen at the Hilton Hotel the day of the attack. The footage shows Cole sprinting by U.S. Secret Service members. 

When slowed down, it appears to show Allen shooting a U.S. Secret Service Agent with a shotgun and multiple agents firing back. The agent was shot in a bulletproof vest. There were no casualties. 

The video released near the time of the shooting was grainy, but this footage is much clearer. The Secret Service says that the U.S. Secret Service member was hit by gunfire from Cole Allen and not friendly fire. 

Recommended

Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act in Seconds on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

Earlier today, Cole Allen's attorney argued that Allen should be released 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act in Seconds on CNN Matt Vespa
Katie Porter Thought This Debate Moment Would Be Iconic. It Was Just Embarrassing, Instead. Dmitri Bolt
The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job Kurt Schlichter
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Release of Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder in Dominican Republic Scott McClallen
Here's How Justice Thomas Would Have Taken the SCOTUS Voting Rights Act Decision Even Further Dmitri Bolt
Scott Bessent Responds to Jerome Powell's Unprecedented Decision to Stay on the Fed's Board of Governors Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act in Seconds on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement