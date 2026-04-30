Cole Allen's Lawyer Makes a Bid for Release. Here It Is.

They Tried to Kill Trump. Again.
They Tried to Kill Trump. Again.
Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act in Seconds on CNN
Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act...
Democrats Have a Massive Graham Platner Problem
Democrats Have a Massive Graham Platner Problem
VIP
Axios Delivers a ‘Scoop’ With No Information; ABC News Struggles With the Term ‘Temporary’
Axios Delivers a ‘Scoop’ With No Information; ABC News Struggles With the Term...
Democrats Are Back to Arguing Bathroom Bills and Immigration Enforcement Will Literally Kill People
Democrats Are Back to Arguing Bathroom Bills and Immigration Enforcement Will Literally Ki...
Salem Media Names Townhall Editor Larry O’Connor As New National Morning Host
Salem Media Names Townhall Editor Larry O’Connor As New National Morning Host
At Townhall LIVE, Lawmakers Say Trump's Federal AI Framework Is Critical to Beat China
At Townhall LIVE, Lawmakers Say Trump's Federal AI Framework Is Critical to Beat...
VIP
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Question on the Declining Number of Black Republicans in the House
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Question on the Declining Number of Black Republicans...
Here's How Justice Thomas Would Have Taken the SCOTUS Voting Rights Act Decision Even Further
Here's How Justice Thomas Would Have Taken the SCOTUS Voting Rights Act Decision...
This Dem Senator Says the Iranian Regime's 'Death to America' Chants Are Just 'Rhetoric'
This Dem Senator Says the Iranian Regime's 'Death to America' Chants Are Just...
The 75-Day Partial Government Shutdown Is Over As House Passes DHS Funding Bill
The 75-Day Partial Government Shutdown Is Over As House Passes DHS Funding Bill
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Levels Hakeem Jeffries' 'Maximum Warfare' Comment With Hilarious Impression
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Levels Hakeem Jeffries' 'Maximum Warfare' Comment With Hilar...
Detroit Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Stealing 12 Identities to Pocket $400K in Taxpayer Aid
Detroit Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Stealing 12 Identities to Pocket $400K...
Ohio Mother and Daughter Allegedly Abused Government Jobs to Steal Nearly $2 Million in Pandemic Aid
Ohio Mother and Daughter Allegedly Abused Government Jobs to Steal Nearly $2 Million...
Tipsheet

Cole Allen's Lawyer Makes a Bid for Release. Here It Is.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 30, 2026 4:00 PM
Cole Allen's Lawyer Makes a Bid for Release. Here It Is.
Law enforcement officials respond to an address connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Torrance, Calif. (AP Photo/William Lang)

Cole Allen, the man arrested for allegedly trying to assassinate President Trump, made a bid to get released from detention, with his lawyer arguing that the prosecution's evidence is weak.

Advertisement

The document reads:

The government has charged Mr. Allen with attempting to assassinate President Trump. But its sole proffered evidence of Mr. Allen's intent — the Apology and Explanation letter — is far from clear. Indeed, the letter makes no mention of the President by name.

In addition, the government has not asserted that Mr. Allen ever fired any of the recovered weapons. Its detention memorandum does not mention V.G., leaving a considerable hole in the government's evidence of intent to assassinate. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has made statements that indicate that initial analysis of the ballistics evidence does not support the government's theory of the case as described in its charging documents. He even described "evidence collection," a normally straightforward process, as "very complicated." Moreover, video of the incident seen online seems to show no muzzle flash from the shotgun.

The government's evidence of the charged offense — the attempted assassination of the president — is thus built entirely upon speculation, even under the most generous reading of its theory. While the government may be able to say that the letter expresses an intent to target administration officials, it falls well short of narrowing those officials to President Trump. This factor thus weighs in favor of release.

Recommended

Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act in Seconds on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

That's incredible framing. 

This is a fair observation.

True.

Right. Nothing at all.

Not.

Yes, it does.

The lawyer thought it was good idea.

Other than that, no big deal 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act in Seconds on CNN Matt Vespa
Katie Porter Thought This Debate Moment Would Be Iconic. It Was Just Embarrassing, Instead. Dmitri Bolt
Here's How Justice Thomas Would Have Taken the SCOTUS Voting Rights Act Decision Even Further Dmitri Bolt
The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job Kurt Schlichter
Scott Bessent Responds to Jerome Powell's Unprecedented Decision to Stay on the Fed's Board of Governors Dmitri Bolt
Democrats Have a Massive Graham Platner Problem Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act in Seconds on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement