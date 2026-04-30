Cole Allen's Lawyer Makes a Bid for Release. Here It Is.

Cole Allen, the man arrested for allegedly trying to assassinate President Trump, made a bid to get released from detention, with his lawyer arguing that the prosecution's evidence is weak.

JUST IN: Cole Allen makes his bid for release from detention, arguing that prosecutors' evidence that he intended to assassinate Trump is weak and underscoring lingering questions about whether he fired his gun. https://t.co/vpGb1osNT6 pic.twitter.com/JtoXmU9m88

The document reads:

The government has charged Mr. Allen with attempting to assassinate President Trump. But its sole proffered evidence of Mr. Allen's intent — the Apology and Explanation letter — is far from clear. Indeed, the letter makes no mention of the President by name.

In addition, the government has not asserted that Mr. Allen ever fired any of the recovered weapons. Its detention memorandum does not mention V.G., leaving a considerable hole in the government's evidence of intent to assassinate. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has made statements that indicate that initial analysis of the ballistics evidence does not support the government's theory of the case as described in its charging documents. He even described "evidence collection," a normally straightforward process, as "very complicated." Moreover, video of the incident seen online seems to show no muzzle flash from the shotgun.

The government's evidence of the charged offense — the attempted assassination of the president — is thus built entirely upon speculation, even under the most generous reading of its theory. While the government may be able to say that the letter expresses an intent to target administration officials, it falls well short of narrowing those officials to President Trump. This factor thus weighs in favor of release.