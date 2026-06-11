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Tipsheet

If You Missed Last Night's NBA Finals Game, You Missed Absolute Cinema

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2026 12:38 AM
If You Missed Last Night's NBA Finals Game, You Missed Absolute Cinema
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

I won’t lie: I felt like setting myself on fire at halftime. It was game four at Madison Square Garden, with the New York Knicks leading the series 2-1 against the San Antonio Spurs in a must-win game. Everything went right for the Spurs: they were extremely hot from the three-point line. All their shots went in, giving them a super-fast start. By halftime, San Antonio was ahead 76-49. 

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At this point, I wanted to drink hemlock. Instead, the Spurs choked, allowing the Knicks to mount the greatest NBA Finals comeback in history. They came back from 29 points down to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. They’re one win away from ultimate glory. OG Anunoby's clutch tip-in sealed the deal. And the Garden erupted (via NYT):

OG Anunoby soared from — where? Maybe the Empire State Building? — for the greatest putback in New York Knicks’ history, finishing off the biggest in-game comeback in NBA Finals history and moving the Knicks to within one win of their first title since 1973.

Trailing by 29 early in the second half, New York clawed its way back to win Game 4 over the San Antonio Spurs, 107-106, on Anunoby’s putback of a Jalen Brunson miss with 1.2 seconds left.

Brunson, who scored 36 and otherwise was the co-author of the comeback, had a 3-pointer clang off the front of the rim, but Anunoby jumped over everyone to corral the miss and tip it in.

The Spurs had one more chance, but Stephon Castle fumbled the inbounds pass, and pandemonium at Madison Square Garden followed. The Knicks can close out the finals and claim the franchise’s third title with a win Saturday in San Antonio.

Game 5 is at 8:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The Knicks lead the series, 3-1, and became the first home team to get a win in the 2026 finals.

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NEW YORK SPORTS

One more win. Let’s go! 

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