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Obama, New York Times Say the Motive Behind Latest Trump Assassination Attempt Is Unknown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 26, 2026 7:41 PM
Obama, New York Times Say the Motive Behind Latest Trump Assassination Attempt Is Unknown
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hours after the failed assassin’s manifesto was released, Democrats claim that they don’t know the motive behind the third assassination attempt on President Donald Trump that happened last night at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday.

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Last night, a 31-year-old man shot a U.S. Secret Service member in a bulletproof vest while trying to kill the rest of Trump's cabinet. Law enforcement captured the man. 


The shooter’s manifesto was clear: he wanted to kill President Donald Trump and his administration. 

The manifesto said in part: "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

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Related:

60 MINUTES BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Trump slammed the failed assassin and the Democrat talking points that encouraged the man.

Multiple people who attended the dinner have seen a loved one assassinated, including Erika Kirk and RFK Jr. 

Trump said that Democrats' hate speech encourages more assassinations. 

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