Obama, New York Times Say the Motive Behind Latest Trump Assassination Attempt Is Unknown

Hours after the failed assassin’s manifesto was released, Democrats claim that they don’t know the motive behind the third assassination attempt on President Donald Trump that happened last night at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday.

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Last night, a 31-year-old man shot a U.S. Secret Service member in a bulletproof vest while trying to kill the rest of Trump's cabinet. Law enforcement captured the man.

Only the NYTimes is searching for the motive. 🤔🙄 pic.twitter.com/RuHmYZUKlM — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) April 26, 2026

Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 26, 2026

The vacuum of facts has been filled by hysteria and the usual conspiracy theories, as well as understandable demands to make changes so that such a thing can never happen again, but that's not possible.

We don't need a panic - or a fortress ballroom.https://t.co/QnVsEPZvB1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 26, 2026





The shooter’s manifesto was clear: he wanted to kill President Donald Trump and his administration.

I received a copy of Cole Allen's anti-Trump manifesto, which a US official says he sent to family members about 10 minutes before the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting last nighthttps://t.co/UvGNDS3XtH — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) April 26, 2026

The manifesto said in part: "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

Obama says “we don’t yet have details about the motives” of the would be left-wing assassin at the WHCD last night: pic.twitter.com/wLk4vJr0Jt — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 26, 2026

President Trump said he “wasn’t making it that easy” for the Secret Service as it responded when shots rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, because he wanted to see what was going on. @NorahODonnell's interview with the President, tonight on 60 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/Us7RqmMqg2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 26, 2026

Obama Thinks Trump's Would-Be-Assassin's Motive Is Mystery Wrapped In An Enigma: 'We don’t yet have the details about the motives' https://t.co/UCvECFNV7B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2026

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Trump slammed the failed assassin and the Democrat talking points that encouraged the man.

.@POTUS SLAMS @60Minutes: "You should be ashamed of yourself, reading that — because I'm not any of those things." pic.twitter.com/QWxqoUFUaF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

Multiple people who attended the dinner have seen a loved one assassinated, including Erika Kirk and RFK Jr.

Trump said that Democrats' hate speech encourages more assassinations.

🚨 President Trump just called it for WHAT IT IS:



“I do think the hate speech of the Democrats is very dangerous.”



They caused it.



And pretend they didn’t.



Don’t ever let them get power in this country again! pic.twitter.com/OE2AnC8CVL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2026

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"He had attended a 'No Kings' protest in California."@POTUS: "No Kings, yeah... If I was a king, I wouldn't be dealing with you." pic.twitter.com/BN4K1yyAoq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026





.@POTUS: "The guy is a sick guy, when you read his manifesto. He hates Christians, that's one thing for sure... and I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy." pic.twitter.com/V367UFYBl0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

NEW: Cole Allen wrote a manifesto saying he was targeting Trump officials:



"I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes." pic.twitter.com/kYiSz49fIn — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2026

.@POTUS: "I can take any event, having to do security or anything else; I can always find fault. Those guys did a good job last night. They did a really good job." pic.twitter.com/2onskHRXdk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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