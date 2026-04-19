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Tipsheet

Feds Arrest Iranian-Born Woman Who Allegedly Helped Iran Traffick Drones, Bombs and Ammunition to Sudan

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 19, 2026 12:01 PM
Feds Arrest Iranian-Born Woman Who Allegedly Helped Iran Traffick Drones, Bombs and Ammunition to Sudan
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

An Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. in 2016 was arrested on Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport for trafficking arms on behalf of the government of Iran.

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Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, is charged with a violation of 50 U.S.C. § 1705 for brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan.


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If convicted, she faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

She is expected to make her initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in downtown L.A. 

She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

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