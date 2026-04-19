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Tipsheet

8 Kids Shot and Killed in Louisiana 'Domestic Disturbance'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 19, 2026 1:37 PM
8 Kids Shot and Killed in Louisiana 'Domestic Disturbance'
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Eight children between the ages of one and 14 years old are dead after a domestic disturbance around 6 a.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana. Two adults are reportedly wounded and the shooting suspect is dead, Cpl. Christopher Bordelon said in a press conference.

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Officers responded to a "rather extensive" crime scene in the 300 block of West 79 Street, the Shreveport Police Department said in a press conference.

"Right now, we have at least 10 individuals that were struck by gunfire last night in a domestic disturbance," Bordelon said. "Eight of these individuals are deceased. The ranges of the decedents are from one years of age to approximately 14 years of age." 

Some of the children were related to the male shooter, who hasn't yet been named. 

The shooting suspect allegedly carjacked someone at the corner of West 79th and Lynwood when local police chased the vehicle and they reportedly fatally shot the suspect. 

No officers were harmed. The investigation is active, and police said that more information will be released later. 

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CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE LOUISIANA MASS SHOOTING

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