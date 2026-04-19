8 Kids Shot and Killed in Louisiana 'Domestic Disturbance'

Eight children between the ages of one and 14 years old are dead after a domestic disturbance around 6 a.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana. Two adults are reportedly wounded and the shooting suspect is dead, Cpl. Christopher Bordelon said in a press conference.

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Officers responded to a "rather extensive" crime scene in the 300 block of West 79 Street, the Shreveport Police Department said in a press conference.

"Right now, we have at least 10 individuals that were struck by gunfire last night in a domestic disturbance," Bordelon said. "Eight of these individuals are deceased. The ranges of the decedents are from one years of age to approximately 14 years of age."

Some of the children were related to the male shooter, who hasn't yet been named.

The shooting suspect allegedly carjacked someone at the corner of West 79th and Lynwood when local police chased the vehicle and they reportedly fatally shot the suspect.

No officers were harmed. The investigation is active, and police said that more information will be released later.

Louisiana State Police Detectives Investigating Shreveport Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting pic.twitter.com/OyCIYO0Z9M — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 19, 2026

BREAKING: Eight children were killed early this morning in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, police said. Authorities say ten people were shot in total, with victims ranging in age from 1 to 14. The alleged gunman was later killed following a police chase. pic.twitter.com/RJRoULYAZ7 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 19, 2026

Police in Shreveport, Louisiana say 8 children were killed in a domestic shooting. The suspect was also killed by responding officers. pic.twitter.com/WuaGGOf3mq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 19, 2026

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Eight children killed in shooting in Louisiana that police say was the result of "domestic disturbance." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 19, 2026

🚨 NOW: Police have NEUTRALIZED the suspect who killed a whopping 8 children aged 1-14, as part of a domestic tragedy in Shreveport, Louisiana



Good riddance to that disgusting animal. pic.twitter.com/Z9rprM4LF0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2026

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