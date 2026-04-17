Trump Vows a 'New Dawn for Cuba' at Phoenix Rally

President Donald Trump said that the “great strength” of the U.S. will soon bring a “new dawn” for Cuba, he said in a Friday speech at a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

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President Trump said "a new dawn for Cuba" is coming "very soon" while speaking at a Turning Point USA rally Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.



"We're going to help them out with Cuba," he said, which triggered some applause from the crowd. "We have a lot of great Cuban-Americans. Not… pic.twitter.com/ECHIajMUbM — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2026

“We’re going to help them out with Cuba,” he said to the crowd. “We have a lot of great Cuban Americans, not too many in this audience, I don’t think, but you can go to Miami. We have people, Cuban Americans, people who were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized. And now, watch what happens.”

🇺🇸🇨🇺Trump: A new dawn for Cuba is on the horizon



"And very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day 70 years in the making.



It’s called a New Dawn for Cuba.



We’re going to help them out with Cuba.



We have a lot of great Cuban Americans.



Not too many people… https://t.co/oM6RgywsQt pic.twitter.com/Endnp8kqDg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 17, 2026

In his speech tonight, Trump flexed America’s military power.

"Do not listen to the craven and cowardly voices who tell you America needs to think small, or to shrink from our duties or potential... We are the inheritors of the most incredible civilization that has ever existed, and our task is to defend it," Trump said.

.@POTUS: "Do not listen to the craven and cowardly voices who tell you America needs to think small, or to shrink from our duties or potential... We are the inheritors of the most incredible civilization that has ever existed, and our task is to defend it." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PUIA91Aidm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 17, 2026

His administration has removed Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, destroyed former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and now, it looks like the Iran conflict might come to an end.

Trump has hinted at Cuba being next in multiple separate speeches.

NOW - Trump says very soon the "great strength" of the American military will create "a new dawn for Cuba." pic.twitter.com/EW3kjmaoqC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 17, 2026

#BREAKING: Trump: “great strength” of the U.S. military will soon create “a new dawn for Cuba.” — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 17, 2026

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NOW - Trump: "Cuba is next, by the way. But pretend I didn't say that, please." pic.twitter.com/At31aFe6So — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 27, 2026

Cuba is next on President Trump’s foreign-policy checklist.



Read more in today’s WSJ politics newsletter: https://t.co/ECrgOJTp5O — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 17, 2026

Trump announces Cuba is the US’ next target.



Follow: @AFpost



pic.twitter.com/GLHIHKv5fB — AF Post (@AFpost) March 5, 2026

Trump: "I do believe I'll be having the honor of taking Cuba. That's a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form. I think I can do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth." pic.twitter.com/Z1sntQsKxn — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 23, 2026

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