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Trump Vows a 'New Dawn for Cuba' at Phoenix Rally

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 17, 2026 8:55 PM
Trump Vows a 'New Dawn for Cuba' at Phoenix Rally
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump said that the “great strength” of the U.S. will soon bring a “new dawn” for Cuba, he said in a Friday speech at a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix, Arizona. 

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“We’re going to help them out with Cuba,” he said to the crowd. “We have a lot of great Cuban Americans, not too many in this audience, I don’t think, but you can go to Miami. We have people, Cuban Americans, people who were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized. And now, watch what happens.” 

In his speech tonight, Trump flexed America’s military power.

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CUBA DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY NICOLÁS MADURO

"Do not listen to the craven and cowardly voices who tell you America needs to think small, or to shrink from our duties or potential... We are the inheritors of the most incredible civilization that has ever existed, and our task is to defend it," Trump said. 

His administration has removed Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, destroyed former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and now, it looks like the Iran conflict might come to an end. 

Trump has hinted at Cuba being next in multiple separate speeches. 

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