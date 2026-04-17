New York Times Explains Why Birthright Citizenship Doesn’t Work

A New York Times article details an illegal alien couple who were deported on a drug charge but snuck back across the border so their child would be born an American citizen.

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The paper tried to drum up sympathy for a couple who were deported to Honduras in 2025 after the man was charged with possession of cocaine. So the couple snuck back across the border so that the woman, who was six months pregnant, could give birth in the U.S.

A grandparent had to take custody of the baby because the couple got caught. But the paper blamed the baby's separation from the mother and father on federal law instead of the couple who crossed the border illegally.

The New York Times tells us the story of an illegal alien couple from Honduras who were expecting their first child.



After being deported last year due to a charge for drug possession, they snuck back across the U.S. border (a felony) to ensure their son would be born an… pic.twitter.com/BmZ9szDv4p — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) April 17, 2026

The NYTimes story follows after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump v. Barbara about birthright citizenship, whether illegal aliens or citizens of foreign countries can give birth to an American citizen, because the birth happened on U.S. soil.

The 14th Amendment says in part: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

The story aimed to argue that the U.S. enforcing immigration laws is cruel, but many people said on social media that the story backfired.

The New York Times covers the harm imposed by universal Birthright Citizenship. A woman illegally entered the country multiple times, putting herself and her baby at risk, for the reward of her child's citizenship. pic.twitter.com/dlyMS9jYro — Eric W. (@EWess92) April 17, 2026

The New York Times covers the harm imposed by universal Birthright Citizenship. A woman illegally entered the country multiple times, putting herself and her baby at risk, for the reward of her child's citizenship. pic.twitter.com/dlyMS9jYro — Eric W. (@EWess92) April 17, 2026

“She made sure her baby was born an American” is an insane way of saying she snuck back across the southern border to give birth to an anchor baby after her boyfriend got deported for drug possession pic.twitter.com/N2hxLttz9K — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 17, 2026

A truly hilarious attempt by the New York Times to draw up sympathy for an illegal alien couple that instead gave us Exhibit A for why SCOTUS needs to end birthright citizenship for illegals. https://t.co/gsd112BxrN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 17, 2026

"She made sure her baby was born an American," the New York Times says about an illegal alien who illegally re-entered our country after a previous deportation, which is a felony, in order to give birth to a child.



The Times thought they were giving us a sympathetic story of a… — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 17, 2026

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An illegal alien who gives birth to a child on US soil can easily collect welfare benefits worth 40K annually. https://t.co/klXXExBgMz — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 17, 2026





The New York Times making the argument against anchor babies even more effectively than I could. https://t.co/lcA6Cp1o7X — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) April 17, 2026

The New York Times just accidentally gave us a perfect example of why we need to end birthright citizenship👇 https://t.co/zXeahQ1Axl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 17, 2026

Wreck your entire country and way of life and everything your ancestors built for you with this one simple trick https://t.co/knQqWQtMsf — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 17, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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