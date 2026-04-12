Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Blockade 'Will Begin Shortly'

After negotiations failed, President Donald Trump announced a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz that “will begin shortly.”

Iran and the U.S. agreed on “most points” except on the country seeking nuclear weapons, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

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The U.S. Navy will seek and interdict “every vessel” that has paid a toll to Iran, the president said.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach an “ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT” basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted. I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”

In an extremely notable announcement, U.S. President Donald J. Trump has said that U.S. naval vessels will begin the process of blockading the Strait of Hormuz and that any vessel that pays a toll to Iran for transit will be interdicted by the U.S. Navy. Additionally, President… pic.twitter.com/UzQcSI0EY4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 12, 2026

On Saturday, the U.S. said that it will soon use underwater drones to clear mines in the Strait. Any Iranians who attack U.S. or peaceful ships will be destroyed, Trump said.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/JInBTLyu2s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 12, 2026

“Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khomeini, and most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition. The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!"

Trump said that Iran tried to command negotiations, but that the country hasn't left the bargaining table yet, he said in a Fox News interview on Sunday.

.@POTUS: "They haven't left the bargaining table. I predict they come back, and they give us everything we want—and I told my people, I want everything. I don't want 90%, I don't want 95%. I told them, I want everything. They have no cards." pic.twitter.com/LeGu9z6weO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2026

Other countries will help with the blockade, Trump said.

.@POTUS: "It’s called all in, and all out... We think that numerous countries are going to be helping us with this also, but we’re putting on a complete blockade. We’re not going to let Iran make money on selling oil to people that they like, and not people that they don’t like… pic.twitter.com/WNJmlIIIST — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2026

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The strategy will likely choke the country's revenue sources. Iran's navy and air force have been destroyed, Trump said, and many of its leaders are dead.

The blockade always made more sense than seizing Kharg Island. It stops Iran’s exports, its revenues, is a counterpoint to their closing the Straits. They may attack Gulf oil facilities but it puts greater pressure on Iran. It also puts great pressure on China to pressure Iran. — Dennis Ross (@AmbDennisRoss) April 12, 2026

.@POTUS: "We didn't get there on the important issue. They want to have nuclear weapons. They're not going to have nuclear weapons." pic.twitter.com/9qgVwm8VGi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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