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Tipsheet

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Blockade 'Will Begin Shortly'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 12, 2026 11:29 AM
Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Blockade 'Will Begin Shortly'
AP Photo, File

After negotiations failed, President Donald Trump announced a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz that “will begin shortly.” 

Iran and the U.S. agreed on “most points” except on the country seeking nuclear weapons, Trump said in a Truth Social post. 

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The U.S. Navy will seek and interdict “every vessel” that has paid a toll to Iran, the president said. 

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach an “ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT” basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted. I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”

On Saturday, the U.S. said that it will soon use underwater drones to clear mines in the Strait. Any Iranians who attack U.S. or peaceful ships will be destroyed, Trump said. 

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

“Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khomeini, and most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition. The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!"

Trump said that Iran tried to command negotiations, but that the country hasn't left the bargaining table yet, he said in a Fox News interview on Sunday.

Other countries will help with the blockade, Trump said. 

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The strategy will likely choke the country's revenue sources. Iran's navy and air force have been destroyed, Trump said, and many of its leaders are dead. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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