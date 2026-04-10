Trump: 'No Nuclear Weapon' Is 99 Percent of Iran Deal Talks

President Donald Trump has given more information about negotiations with Iran as Vice President J.D. Vance heads to Islamabad to negotiate what could be the end of the U.S-Israel conflict with Iran.

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He told reporters that he won’t let Iran toll the Strait of Hormuz.

REPORTER: You're not going to let them toll the Strait, are you?@POTUS: No, we're not going to allow that, it's international water. If they're doing that, we're not going to let that happen. pic.twitter.com/Fo6WHZWxvM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2026

He also said that Iran’s military is defeated and now the U.S. will open the Strait, Trump told reporters.

.@POTUS on talks in Islamabad: "We'll find out what's going on. They're militarily defeated and now we're going to open up the [Strait]... You have a good team and they meet tomorrow. We'll see how it all works out." pic.twitter.com/5Ol1SHZCKi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2026

"Is this a one-and-done talk or are you open to more talks after this?"@POTUS: "I have to see what happens tomorrow. They've been talking for 47 years with other Presidents — and we're not doing much talking." pic.twitter.com/WID1TbuzXi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2026

Trump said that ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon is 99 percent of the negotiations.

We're currently in a shaky ceasefire. We'll have to see how negotiations go.

.@VP departs for Islamabad, Pakistan: "As @POTUS said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive." pic.twitter.com/9nNDGsMmId — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2026

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