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Trump: 'No Nuclear Weapon' Is 99 Percent of Iran Deal Talks

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 10, 2026 7:50 PM
Trump: 'No Nuclear Weapon' Is 99 Percent of Iran Deal Talks
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

President Donald Trump has given more information about negotiations with Iran as Vice President J.D. Vance heads to Islamabad to negotiate what could be the end of the U.S-Israel conflict with Iran. 

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He told reporters that he won’t let Iran toll the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said that Iran’s military is defeated and now the U.S. will open the Strait, Trump told reporters.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN JD VANCE PAKISTAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Trump said that ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon is 99 percent of the negotiations.

We're currently in a shaky ceasefire. We'll have to see how negotiations go. 

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