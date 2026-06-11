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Wait, Did Jasmine Crockett Really Say That About the Karmelo Anthony Situation?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2026 6:50 AM
Wait, Did Jasmine Crockett Really Say That About the Karmelo Anthony Situation?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This is wild stuff, though, given how insane Democrats have become—also not shocking. Since 2016, the Democratic Party and liberal America at large have lost their way. Even liberal reporters like Matt Taibbi have noticed this descent into madness. So, when we hear about a murder involving racial motives in Texas, considering the Left’s obsession with woke nonsense, intersectionality, and other pseudo-intellectual pursuits, get ready for what Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) revealed about the Karmelo Anthony verdict. 

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Anthony was convicted of murder this week and sentenced to 35 years in prison after he stabbed and killed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas. Julia got the first crack at this insanity, but Crockett has since doubled down (via NY Post):

On Tuesday’s episode of “Clock It with Crockett,” the failed Senate candidate let loose a torrent of falsehoods to paint a picture of the brutal slaying of 17-year-old Metcalf that had virtually no basis in reality.

[…]

“Wait a minute, it was this?” she said, holding her thumb and forefinger about an inch apart to demonstrate the size of the murder weapon.

“Was it a switch? I don’t know what he had,” Crockett said, inadvertently telegraphing her flimsy grasp of the facts of the case that has roiled her home state for more than a year.

One of her guests claimed the knife was “a multi-tool” akin to a Swiss army knife.

“Yeah, like with the little scissors and everything and whatever. So it was small,” Crockett said, furrowing her brow and squinting her eyes in disbelief.

“Well, I would argue the size of it alone, you wouldn’t even think it’s a deadly weapon.”

[…]

Crockett continued, flagrantly embellishing every single detail of the confrontation that led to the deadly stabbing.

“If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I’m not limited to fists,” she said, seemingly implying she too would have stabbed the high school athlete.

[…]

Metcalf was 6 feet and 200 pounds, a far cry from her claim about the victim’s stature.

Anthony was also a high school football standout — and was listed as 5 feet 11 and 162 pounds.

Her choice of words also falsely portrayed Anthony as the victim and Metcalf as the aggressor.

In fact, Metcalf was merely attempting to remove an interloper from the track team’s tent at the event, according to witness Eddie Parra, 18.

Parra testified that when confronted, Anthony immediately got aggressive, daring Metcalf to “touch me” and warning that “you’re going to have to move me” while putting his hand inside his bag to indicate he had a weapon.

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Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS WOKE

It’s unspooled, but it’s typical for Crockett, who is one of the biggest blowhards in Congress and thinks very highly of herself, despite being dead wrong on almost everything. Lady, there are case files and court transcripts on this. I suggest you brush up before you open your mouth. But she's just an idiot. 

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