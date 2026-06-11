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Tipsheet

We Know When Republicans Plan to Attack Graham Platner. It's a Very Critical Date.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2026 6:55 AM
We Know When Republicans Plan to Attack Graham Platner. It's a Very Critical Date.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner won the Maine Democratic primary on Tuesday. He’s already considered damaged goods, but that’s not because of the Republicans. Most of what you know about Platner comes from Democrats thoroughly investigating him. It’s all their opposition research: the Nazi tattoo, the Kik account—which is an app notorious for being infested with pedophiles—the fake oyster farmer act, the sexting circus, and the latest allegations of domestic abuse—all from Democrats.

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With Platner now the Democrats’ main stormtrooper against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, state Democrats are preparing for the GOP fire their salvos against their guy. As of now, the GOP is just recycling what's already been made public by Democrats. Maine Democrats will have to wallow in their anxiety for a few more weeks:

That filing deadline is July 13. If Platner withdraws before then, the Maine Democratic Party can replace him. But if that day passes and things fall apart—oh, well. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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