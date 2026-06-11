We Know When Republicans Plan to Attack Graham Platner. It's a Very Critical Date.

Graham Platner won the Maine Democratic primary on Tuesday. He’s already considered damaged goods, but that’s not because of the Republicans. Most of what you know about Platner comes from Democrats thoroughly investigating him. It’s all their opposition research: the Nazi tattoo, the Kik account—which is an app notorious for being infested with pedophiles—the fake oyster farmer act, the sexting circus, and the latest allegations of domestic abuse—all from Democrats.

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With Platner now the Democrats’ main stormtrooper against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, state Democrats are preparing for the GOP fire their salvos against their guy. As of now, the GOP is just recycling what's already been made public by Democrats. Maine Democrats will have to wallow in their anxiety for a few more weeks:

A top Republican Senate strategist tells NBC News the party is holding its opposition file on Graham Platner until after the filing deadline.#MaineSenate https://t.co/kgdTZg1xWe — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 10, 2026

This is so good pic.twitter.com/oqdz2p8Ksk — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) June 10, 2026

🔴 A top GOP Senate strategist told NBC News Republicans are saving their opposition research on Platner until after the filing deadline, fearing Democrats could replace him. pic.twitter.com/9my8KZGeSj — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) June 11, 2026

That filing deadline is July 13. If Platner withdraws before then, the Maine Democratic Party can replace him. But if that day passes and things fall apart—oh, well.

Graham Platner just won his primary



Democrats voted for a guy who:



- had a nazi tattoo

- lied repeatedly about his nazi tattoo

- said he would rape people

- sexted with women while married

- bragged about drawing penises in porta potties

- praised islamic terrorists

- said he’s… pic.twitter.com/W8Pg8doEpH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

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