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Well, This Moment at the UFC Freedom 250 Event Is Going to Cause Libs to Melt Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 15, 2026 6:55 AM
Well, This Moment at the UFC Freedom 250 Event Is Going to Cause Libs to Melt Down
Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP

I’ll watch UFC events, but I don’t follow them closely. Still, this one was pretty wild. As part of the America 250 celebrations, the Trump White House hosted the event over the weekend, with flyovers and a swipe at Michelle Obama that will surely send liberals into a meltdown. Actually, no, that’s not quite right: the whole event seemed to make the Left lose their minds. A left-winger in Virginia tried to sue to block the event, citing supposed aesthetic concerns, or whatever, that would harm her. Of course, the effort got shot down.

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But it was what UFC fighter Josh Hokit said that will likely cause liberals to vent tomorrow: he called Michelle a man (via Hollywood Reporter):

Josh Hokit won his bout at the UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday night and then surprised the crowd with a shocking statement.

Hokit fought fellow heavyweight Derrick Lewis in the event, held on the White House lawn, and won. After the match, he gave an interview to Joe Rogan.

At the end of the interview, he said: “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?”

In videos posted online, some in the crowd could be heard laughing while others seemed to be surprised by the comments.

Rogan did not address the comments, saying only: “Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit.”

This has been a social media conspiracy for years, with some people explaining it in detail. We don’t get involved, but sorry, it’s funny. Also, for the leftists complaining about the security at the UFC fight, President Trump was there. Of course, there will be security—this man has been the target of multiple assassination attempts by you people. 

The Athletic had the rundown of the fights’ winners and losers here:

Justin Gaethje produced a stunning upset victory over Ilia Topuria in front of President Trump on Sunday night, in the headline bout of the UFC’s highly controversial event at the White House.

Trump sat cageside throughout the evening, which went ahead as planned after a judge rejected a federal lawsuit alleging the event would break the law.

Each of the seven fights ended in a stoppage, with Gaethje claiming the UFC lightweight title after his brutal victory over the previously undefeated Topuria.

Results:

  • Gaethje def. Topuria via R4 TKO
  • Gane def. Pereira via R2 TKO
  • O’Malley def. Zahabi via R2 TKO
  • Rokit def. Lewis via R2 TKO
  • Ruffy def. Chandler via R1 TKO
  • Nickal def. Daukaus via R1 TKO
  • Lopes def. Garcia by R2 KO

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP SPORTS WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

What an event.

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