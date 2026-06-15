Here's What Dems Were Up to During Trump's UFC Freedom 250 Fight

Last night's Freedom 250 UFC fight on the White House Lawn was nothing short of incredible. From a bald eagle that flew over a crowd at the weigh-ins to a Thunderbirds flyover and to the star-spangled stage, fans and viewers were given an epic show.

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Land of the free. Home of the brave. 🇺🇸@UFC Freedom 250 has KICKED OFF! pic.twitter.com/6YKW9UTniC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 15, 2026

It was the perfect way to kick off the celebration of America 250, following the USA's World Cup win on Friday. For patriots, the weekend was filled with wins. Of course, however, Democrats were angry with the celebration. To protest the UFC fight, liberals hosted a counter-event called Rise Up Sing Out in NYC, which was billed as a First Amendment concert. The clips were absolutely hilarious.

"We want justice for our people," is what they sang. Nothing screams injustice quite like a UFC fight.

In case you are wondering what the Dems are doing.



Their counter-program to the UFC, is like 40 people singing terribly, to a terrible song. pic.twitter.com/AdYyZ8rpJI — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) June 15, 2026

Somehow this isn't a skit. Thank God they put those lyrics up on the screen so we can all follow along!

Bette Midler had the most viral clip of the night, singing, "All you fascists bound to lose." Yeah, that song is sure to put those fascists straight. I hope their favorite nazi sympathizer, Graham Platner, was tuned in.

Libs are counter-programming the UFC event at the White House. With this. pic.twitter.com/H8SXL564TQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 15, 2026

Ms. Rachel recovered from a long week of singing outside New Jersey ICE detention centers and made her way to the concert as well.

Ms Rachel is counter-programming the UFC by calling for the closing of the ICE facility in Newark pic.twitter.com/7RzUi2Ha1o — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2026

Yes, let's stand up to Trump and fight for the First Amendment by exploiting kids for political gain!

🚨 Jane Fonda lecturing Hollywood about “free expression” and “unified resistance” is peak comedy.



Hanoi Jane, the same woman who sat on an anti-aircraft gun for the communists while American POWs were tortured, now wants to play freedom fighter.



Trash. pic.twitter.com/6itq4a9rok — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 14, 2026

Seriously, though, this circus is a perfect example that the fears of "the end of democracy" are baseless and silly. The Democrats are free to parade around and sing about whatever nonsense they want, and we are free to laugh at it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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