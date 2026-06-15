Japanese World Cup Fans Just Exposed Everything Wrong With American Sports Culture

Japanese World Cup fans put what many consider modern American sports culture to shame over the weekend, as videos circulated across social media showing Japanese supporters staying behind after matches to clean up trash throughout the stadium. Many even brought their own trash bags, viewing it as a sign of respect for the host country, the players, fellow fans, and the venue itself.

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Their display of courtesy was quickly contrasted with the aftermath of the New York Knicks' NBA Finals victory over the weekend, when crowds poured into the streets, smashing vehicles, setting fires, and causing widespread destruction across parts of the city.

🚨 NOW: Americans are noticing that Japanese World Cup fans are doing MASS CLEANUPS of AMERICAN STADIUMS after the match



"In Japan, we are taught to clean up in school"



Thug cultures destroy and ravage, others clean and build!



This is why we LOVE JAPAN! PURE CLASS ACT! 🇺🇸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/orBDRaVavV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 15, 2026

Hey, we celebrate in our own way 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oIyJUs4OwV — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) June 14, 2026

"That's the culture, but it's like respect for everything," one Japanese fan said when asked why they were cleaning up the stadium. "Respect for the players, supporters, and also for the stadium. We are kind of honored to be here, so we don't want to make a mess and then leave it. So I think that's the reason why we're doing it."

The reason Japan fans clean the stadium after each game. Respect. 🤝🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/o9qJUOLefY — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 15, 2026

On the other hand, here's what many Americans now consider an acceptable way to celebrate.

🚨 BREAKING: Rioters have begun setting the school buses ON FIRE in Times Square during the Knicks riots



Police do not have NEARLY ENOUGH SUPPORT



Mamdani and Hochul have ABSOLUTELY FAILED NYPD and law abiding New Yorkers pic.twitter.com/yMtwfvhvFa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2026

63 people arrested, 4 stabbings and 1 shooting reported in NYC after Knicks fans go wild celebrating NBA Finals win https://t.co/vuH1NaGKhv pic.twitter.com/kjHpvt0y5j — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: There was a SHOOTING and 5 police cars were SMASHED in NYC after the Knicks won the Finals



People even attacked POLICE HORSES in the streets



"At least 63 ARRESTS were made."



Multiple fires broke out, 5 buses DESTROYED



Mamdani's NYC is a 3rd world nation, with no… pic.twitter.com/CKXv0Rel6c — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 14, 2026

Meanwhile, all Mayor Mendiani had to say was thank you to the city workers who managed to clean up the destruction before the following day. He dismissed the unrest as a simple "celebration."

The aftermath of last night, all cleaned up as of 8am pic.twitter.com/KVjKC3fCp2 — ALLDAYNYC (@AllDayNYC) June 14, 2026

"Thank you to the thousands of City workers who kept New York running throughout the Knicks’ Finals run as well last night after yesterday’s celebrations," Mamdani wrote on X. "To the members of the NYPD, FDNY, EMS, DSNY, DOT, and every City worker who showed up, did their job, and helped keep New Yorkers safe: I cannot thank you enough."

Whether you were responding to emergencies, staffing events, directing traffic, cleaning our streets, or working behind the scenes in ways most people never see, your dedication made this historic moment possible for millions of New Yorkers. By the time many of us woke up this morning, the city was ready for another day because of your work. I join millions of your fellow New Yorkers in saying thank you.

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Thank you to the thousands of City workers who kept New York running throughout the Knicks’ Finals run as well last night after yesterday’s celebrations.



To the members of the NYPD, FDNY, EMS, DSNY, DOT, and every City worker who showed up, did their job, and helped keep New… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 15, 2026

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