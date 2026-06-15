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Tipsheet

Japanese World Cup Fans Just Exposed Everything Wrong With American Sports Culture

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 15, 2026 11:00 AM
Japanese World Cup Fans Just Exposed Everything Wrong With American Sports Culture
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Japanese World Cup fans put what many consider modern American sports culture to shame over the weekend, as videos circulated across social media showing Japanese supporters staying behind after matches to clean up trash throughout the stadium. Many even brought their own trash bags, viewing it as a sign of respect for the host country, the players, fellow fans, and the venue itself. 

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Their display of courtesy was quickly contrasted with the aftermath of the New York Knicks' NBA Finals victory over the weekend, when crowds poured into the streets, smashing vehicles, setting fires, and causing widespread destruction across parts of the city.

"That's the culture, but it's like respect for everything," one Japanese fan said when asked why they were cleaning up the stadium. "Respect for the players, supporters, and also for the stadium. We are kind of honored to be here, so we don't want to make a mess and then leave it. So I think that's the reason why we're doing it."

On the other hand, here's what many Americans now consider an acceptable way to celebrate.

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JAPAN RIOTS SPORTS USA WORLD CUP

Meanwhile, all Mayor Mendiani had to say was thank you to the city workers who managed to clean up the destruction before the following day. He dismissed the unrest as a simple "celebration."

"Thank you to the thousands of City workers who kept New York running throughout the Knicks’ Finals run as well last night after yesterday’s celebrations," Mamdani wrote on X. "To the members of the NYPD, FDNY, EMS, DSNY, DOT, and every City worker who showed up, did their job, and helped keep New Yorkers safe: I cannot thank you enough."

Whether you were responding to emergencies, staffing events, directing traffic, cleaning our streets, or working behind the scenes in ways most people never see, your dedication made this historic moment possible for millions of New Yorkers. By the time many of us woke up this morning, the city was ready for another day because of your work. I join millions of your fellow New Yorkers in saying thank you.

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