Democrats Are Big Mad That Trump Ended the War in Iran

Democrats are now upset with President Donald Trump for ending the war on Iran after they were mad at him for launching airstrikes against the regime back in late February.

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Several Democratic politicians met Trump’s announcement that the war was ending with even more criticism.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries slammed Trump’s approach to Tehran, comparing it to former President Barack Obama’s.

“We actually had an agreement that was executed and led by President Barack Obama to constrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions,” Jeffries said during an appearance on Meet the Press. “It was Donald Trump who made the decision to actually rip that agreement up because apparently he suffers from Obama derangement syndrome.”

That agreement that had been reached by President Obama actually resulted in Great Britain, France, Germany, South Korea, India, Japan — and thanks to the leadership from President Obama and his administration — China and Russia all engaged with Iran to limit their nuclear aspirations. Donald Trump then enters us into this reckless and costly war of choice and the question that the American people are understandably asking is how has this in any way made things better. Gas prices are through the roof. Iran is stronger now, not weaker, and the American people are less safe.

President Obama built a global coalition that constrained Iran’s nuclear ambitions.



Donald Trump recklessly ripped that agreement up and took us to war.



Now gas prices are soaring, Iran is stronger and America is less safe.



That’s the Trump record. pic.twitter.com/PvDDpbtuiT — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 14, 2026

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in a post on X expressed doubt that the war is actually over. “The President says the war is over. I hope that he is right. But we have heard this before. Along with a raft of broken promises,” he wrote. “He has started new wars, but hasn’t reduced costs. And that has deeply harmed the American people.”

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-06) wrote a post on X claiming the president “tore up the JCPOA because he doesn’t like Obama” and that “Now we’re $100B into a stupid, deadly war with Iran and worse off than when it began.”

Trump tore up the JCPOA because he doesn’t like Obama.



Now we’re $100B into a stupid, deadly war with Iran and worse off than when it began. pic.twitter.com/6Q0LqsJvn2 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 14, 2026

Trump announced on Sunday that the U.S. reached a deal with Iran and that he was ending the blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz. He also affirmed that Iran was ending its blockade in the waterway.

The deal is expected to be signed on June 19. Washington and Tehran will engage in further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

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