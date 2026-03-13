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11 Indian Nationals Charged in Alleged Scheme Staging Armed Robberies to Obtain U.S. Immigration Visas

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 13, 2026 7:30 PM
11 Indian Nationals Charged in Alleged Scheme Staging Armed Robberies to Obtain U.S. Immigration Visas
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Eleven Indian nationals have been charged in connection with a conspiracy to carry out staged armed robberies of convenience stores for the purpose of allowing store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications.  

The following defendants have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud:


1. Jitendrakumar Patel, 39, unlawfully residing in Marshfield, Mass.; 
2. Maheshkumar Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Mass.; 
3. Sanjaykumar Patel, 45, unlawfully residing in Quincy, Mass.; 
4. Dipikaben Patel, 40, deported to India after unlawfully residing in Weymouth, Mass.; 
5. Rameshbhai Patel, 52, unlawfully residing in Eubank, Ky.; 
6. Amitabahen Patel, 43, unlawfully residing in Plainville, Mass.; 
7. Ronakkumar Patel, 28, unlawfully residing in Maryland Heights, Miss.; 
8. Sangitaben Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Mass.; 
9. Minkesh Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio; 
10. Sonal Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio; and
11. Mitul Patel, 40, unlawfully residing in Worcester, Mass.

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Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel and Mitul Patel were arrested in Massachusetts and released following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston earlier today. 

Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel and Minkesh Patel were arrested and made their initial appearances in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. They will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging documents, in March 2023, Rambhai Patel and his co-conspirators set up and carried out staged armed robberies of at least six convenience/liquor stores and fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and elsewhere. 

It is alleged that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to falsely claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for a U non-immigration status (U Visa). A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.  


In the course of the alleged staged robberies, the “robber” would threaten store clerks and/or owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video. The clerks and/or owners would then wait five or more minutes until the “robber” had escaped before calling the police to report the “crime.” The “victims” are alleged to have each paid Patel to participate in the scheme. 

In turn, Patel allegedly paid the store owners for the use of their stores for the staged robbery.

Patel, the “robber,” and the getaway driver were previously charged and convicted

The 11 defendants charged today are alleged to have either arranged with the organizer to set up each robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a “victim.”

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern District of New York, the Western District of Washington, the Northern District of Ohio, the Eastern District of Missouri, and the Eastern District of Kentucky; FBI’s New York, Seattle, Louisville, Cleveland and St. Louis Field Offices; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations; Massachusetts State Police; Worcester County District Attorney’s Office; and the Boston, Dedham, Hingham, Malden, Marshfield, Randolph, Somerville, Weymouth, Worcester, Upper Darby, (Pa.), West Pittston (Pa.), Louisville, (Ky.) and Bean Station (Tenn.) Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elianna J. Nuzum and Jessica L. Soto of the Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. 

The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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