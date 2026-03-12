Ex-MA City Official Allegedly Used City Funds for 153 Pounds of Steak Tips, Self-Portrait and Prius

A Massachusetts man and former Quincy official pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to a scheme to embezzle funds from the City of Quincy, Mass.

Thomas F. Clasby, Jr., 61, pleaded guilty to embezzlement, mail and wire fraud and interstate transportation of stolen property. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for June 17, 2026.

Advertisement

Clasby was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2025.

Clasby was the Director of the Quincy Department of Elder Services (Elder Services) between approximately 1999 and April 2024. Beginning in 2019, Clasby used the City’s purchasing process to pay personal expenses and generate cash for himself.

For example, Clasby arranged for the City to pay $8,950 to a music studio to produce recordings of Clasby singing songs; $2,236 to food service vendors for 153 pounds of bourbon steak tips; $4,800 for a Toyota Prius; and $1,658 for a signature, lacquered, mounted and framed self-portrait, all of which were personal expenses.

In addition, Clasby arranged for the City to pay over $38,000 to a New York consulting company owned by Clasby’s friend.

The consulting company never provided goods or services to any City department. Instead, Clasby’s friend cashed the City checks and delivered the cash to Clasby at a rest stop in Framingham, Mass., a ferry terminal in Bridgeport, Conn. and at the friend’s New York apartment. Starting in June 2021, Clasby stole the majority of cash receipts generated by Elder Services at the Kennedy Center in Quincy.

🚨Following an #FBI Boston investigation, Thomas F. Clasby, the former Director of the Quincy Department of Elder Services, admitted today to embezzling city funds to generate cash for himself and pay for personal expenses, including a framed self-portrait, 153 pounds of bourbon… pic.twitter.com/nwKTHHbJne — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 9, 2026

The charge of embezzlement provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charges of mail and wire fraud provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of interstate transportation of stolen property provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Quincy Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay of the Public Corruption and Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.