Ex-MA City Official Allegedly Used City Funds for 153 Pounds of Steak Tips, Self-Portrait and Prius

FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
VIP
If the U.N. Hates You, You're Doing Everything Right
If the U.N. Hates You, You're Doing Everything Right
Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far
Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far
We Can See Why This NYT Reporter Deleted His Post About the NYC ISIS Bombing
We Can See Why This NYT Reporter Deleted His Post About the NYC...
The Old Dominion University Shooter Has Been ID'd and It Looks Like Islamic Terrorism
The Old Dominion University Shooter Has Been ID'd and It Looks Like Islamic...
After Threatening ICE Agents, a Wisconsin Man Enters the FO Stage
After Threatening ICE Agents, a Wisconsin Man Enters the FO Stage
VIP
Progressive Journalists Refuses to Condone The Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Progressive Journalists Refuses to Condone The Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals Three Ways Operation Epic Fury Ends, And Why They All Leave the US Better Off
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals Three Ways Operation Epic Fury Ends, And Why They...
Fetterman Goes Off on Fellow Democrats: Why Can’t They Just Admit Operation Epic Fury Is a Win?
Fetterman Goes Off on Fellow Democrats: Why Can’t They Just Admit Operation Epic...
The White House Pushes Back on Reports That Iran Could Be Targeting the West Coast With Drone Attacks
The White House Pushes Back on Reports That Iran Could Be Targeting the...
VIP
Texas Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in $59.9M Medicare Brace Scheme
Texas Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in $59.9M Medicare Brace Scheme
Security Guards Hailed As Heroes After Stopping Attack at Michigan Synagogue Housing 140 Kids
Security Guards Hailed As Heroes After Stopping Attack at Michigan Synagogue Housing 140...
Trump DOJ Sues California Over EV Mandate
Trump DOJ Sues California Over EV Mandate
Michigan Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Dark Web Credential Fraud
Michigan Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Dark Web Credential Fraud
Tipsheet

Ex-MA City Official Allegedly Used City Funds for 153 Pounds of Steak Tips, Self-Portrait and Prius

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 12, 2026 9:00 PM
Ex-MA City Official Allegedly Used City Funds for 153 Pounds of Steak Tips, Self-Portrait and Prius
AP Photo/Michael Probst, File

A Massachusetts man and former Quincy official pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to a scheme to embezzle funds from the City of Quincy, Mass.

Thomas F. Clasby, Jr., 61, pleaded guilty to embezzlement, mail and wire fraud and interstate transportation of stolen property. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for June 17, 2026. 

Advertisement

Clasby was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2025.

Clasby was the Director of the Quincy Department of Elder Services (Elder Services) between approximately 1999 and April 2024. Beginning in 2019, Clasby used the City’s purchasing process to pay personal expenses and generate cash for himself. 

For example, Clasby arranged for the City to pay $8,950 to a music studio to produce recordings of Clasby singing songs; $2,236 to food service vendors for 153 pounds of bourbon steak tips; $4,800 for a Toyota Prius; and $1,658 for a signature, lacquered, mounted and framed self-portrait, all of which were personal expenses.

In addition, Clasby arranged for the City to pay over $38,000 to a New York consulting company owned by Clasby’s friend. 

The consulting company never provided goods or services to any City department. Instead, Clasby’s friend cashed the City checks and delivered the cash to Clasby at a rest stop in Framingham, Mass., a ferry terminal in Bridgeport, Conn. and at the friend’s New York apartment. Starting in June 2021, Clasby stole the majority of cash receipts generated by Elder Services at the Kennedy Center in Quincy.

Recommended

Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOJ FBI MASSACHUSETTS

The charge of embezzlement provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. 

The charges of mail and wire fraud provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of interstate transportation of stolen property provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Quincy Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay of the Public Corruption and Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far Amy Curtis
The Old Dominion University Shooter Has Been ID'd and It Looks Like Islamic Terrorism Amy Curtis
Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma Kurt Schlichter
Security Guards Hailed As Heroes After Stopping Attack at Michigan Synagogue Housing 140 Kids Scott McClallen
Fetterman Goes Off on Fellow Democrats: Why Can’t They Just Admit Operation Epic Fury Is a Win? Dmitri Bolt
Democrats Are Attacking Hegseth's Supposed Steak Budget. They'll Hate This Next Number. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far Amy Curtis
Advertisement