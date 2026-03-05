Here's What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Here's What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
VIP
VIP
VIP
Tipsheet

U.S. House Rejects Resolution to Stop Strikes on Iran

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 05, 2026 5:54 PM
U.S. House Rejects Resolution to Stop Strikes on Iran
X/@CENTCOM

The U.S. House rejected a resolution that aimed to direct President Donald Trump to stop bombing Iran. 

Lawmakers voted 219-212 to reject Concurrent Resolution 38, sponsored by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4). Four Democrats crossed party lines to vote with the majority of Republicans, while two Republicans voted with Democrat lawmakers. 

The resolution aimed to direct Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from Iran. 

The vote followed a day after the U.S. Senate rejected a similar measure. The U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran on Feb. 28 after Iran refused to surrender long-range ballistic missiles and possible nuclear weapons. 

Lawmakers said that the U.S. must be able to retaliate as Iran has attacked American assets at embassies across the Middle East.

Related:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IRAN SENATE

In another vote, 53 Democrats refused to reaffirm that Iran is the largest terror sponsor in the world

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

