U.S. House Rejects Resolution to Stop Strikes on Iran

The U.S. House rejected a resolution that aimed to direct President Donald Trump to stop bombing Iran.

Lawmakers voted 219-212 to reject Concurrent Resolution 38, sponsored by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4). Four Democrats crossed party lines to vote with the majority of Republicans, while two Republicans voted with Democrat lawmakers.

The resolution aimed to direct Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from Iran.

The vote followed a day after the U.S. Senate rejected a similar measure. The U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran on Feb. 28 after Iran refused to surrender long-range ballistic missiles and possible nuclear weapons.

2 GOP Yes votes - Massie KY, Davidson OH

4 Dem No votes - Golden ME, Landsman OH, Cuellar TX, & Vargas CA https://t.co/w0AUpaQOZJ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 5, 2026

Lawmakers said that the U.S. must be able to retaliate as Iran has attacked American assets at embassies across the Middle East.

Today's War Powers vote would force President Trump to immediately halt military operations against Iran's terrorist regime — in the middle of an ongoing operation.



This would be reckless and we're voting NO.



Iran's regime is the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.… pic.twitter.com/agyHkE756E — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 5, 2026

I just voted against the War Powers Resolution regarding Iran, as @POTUS complied with the War Powers Act.



If adopted, the resolution would have immediately ceased American operations against Iran, but Iran's ongoing attacks on American assets and Embassies in the Middle East… pic.twitter.com/86Y6NOwUpb — Rep. Brett Guthrie (@RepGuthrie) March 5, 2026

In another vote, 53 Democrats refused to reaffirm that Iran is the largest terror sponsor in the world

53 Democrats just voted against reaffirming that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism — something State Departments of both parties have declared since 1984.



They're sick. pic.twitter.com/1QqSgEiipi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2026

Just 3 years ago, a resolution condemning the terrorist Iranian regime passed the House by a vote of 420-1.



Now 53 House Democrats just refused to reaffirm that Iran remains the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism.



Trump Derangement Syndrome is melting their brains. https://t.co/vtGS5EbRPk pic.twitter.com/K2Rdn1FcYe — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 5, 2026

